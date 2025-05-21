Minnesota Timberwolves star guard Anthony Edwards sustained a right ankle injury while driving through the lane in Tuesday night’s 114-88 blowout loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 1 of the Western Conference finals.

Anthony Edwards Tweaked His Right Ankle In First Quarter

With less than a minute to play in the opening quarter, Edwards tweaked his right ankle when he landed in an awkward position on his toes after a shot attempt against the Thunder.

Edwards could receive X-rays on Wednesday to evaluate the moderate sprain. This type of injury typically involves the anterior talofibular ligament and/or the calcaneofibular ligament.

Although Edwards spent some minutes in the locker room, the three-time All-Star eventually returned to the floor and played the rest of the game, never appearing to be affected by the injury.

Anthony Edwards went back to the locker room after turning his ankle on this play in Game 1. pic.twitter.com/fcbcsHCMBk — ESPN (@espn) May 21, 2025



However, the Timberwolves were unable to get their offense going in the second half.

Edwards, who had been averaging 26.5 points per game in the playoffs, scored only five points after halftime and was held to just 18 points on 5-of-13 shooting.

“I definitely got to shoot more. I took 13 f—king shots, but I’ll say probably just get off the ball a little more,” Edwards said. “Play without the ball. I think that would be the answer, because playing on the ball, they’re just going to double and sit in the gaps all day. So I’ve got to go watch some film and take it apart and figure it out.”

Timberwolves Were Held To 20 Points In The Paint

Minnesota also scored only 20 points in the paint, the franchise’s fewest in a playoff game since Game 1 of the 2004 Western Conference finals against the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Wolves shot only 29-of-83 (34.9%) from the field and 15-of-51 (29.4%) from 3-point range. Oklahoma City outscored them 70-40 in the second half and put up 54 points in the paint.

“They bank on us not making shots, I guess, because every time I go to the rim it’s like four people,” Edwards added. “So yeah, I guess they just be clogging the paint. They put like five, four bodies in the paint, make you kick it out. So keep making the right play.”

The Timberwolves will remain in Oklahoma City for Game 2 on Thursday.