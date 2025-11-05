Timberwolves’ Anthony Edwards Will Return Against Knicks

Minnesota Timberwolves superstar Anthony Edwards is set to return from a hamstring strain against the New York Knicks on Wednesday. ESPN’s Shams Charania was first to report.

Edwards strained his hamstring three minutes into the Wolves’ third game of the season and has missed the last four contests. In his absence, Minnesota defeated the Brooklyn Nets and Charlotte Hornets but lost to the Los Angeles Lakers and Denver Nuggets.

This is a sooner than initially anticipated return for Edwards. He was first given a timeline of being re-evaluated in two weeks but today’s return marks a full recovery in just over a week.

Julius Randle has been key to the Wolves staying afloat, averaging 26.0 points, 7.1 rebounds and 5.9 assists. The most pleasant surprise may be Jaden McDaniels, who scored 25 against the Nuggets and 30 against the Lakers. He had 22 in 29 minutes against the Nets, too.

Mike Conley, who had lost his place in the starting lineup to Donte DiVincenzo, had replaced Edwards upon the injury. He will presumably head back to the bench now.

Through seven games, the Wolves are 4-3 and seventh in the West.

Edwards Ready For Best Season Yet?

With Edwards now healthy, we’ll see if he’s ready to continue from where he left off. He scored 41 in the first game and followed it up with a 31-point effort.

Edwards’ scoring average has increased each year he’s been in the league and he averaged 27.6 points a season ago. He’s also going to be tasked with more ball handling duties this season with Conley having transitioned to a bench role. Nickeil Alexander-Walker also departed in the offseason to the Atlanta Hawks.

There was a lot of work put in this summer specifically on his post game, and that may be where we see Edwards’ biggest jump this season.

Minnesota entered the season with lower expectations because of concerns with the lack of playmaking. Knowing Edwards, he’ll be determined to shut down any of those doubts. No better place to start upon his return than Madison Square Garden against a Knicks team expected to contend.