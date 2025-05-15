Timberwolves Become Fifth 6-Seed to Reach Conference Finals Since 1984

The Minnesota Timberwolves won their best-of-seven series in five games Wednesday night against the Golden State Warriors to return to the Western Conference finals.

The Timberwolves are the fifth 6-seed to play in the conference finals since the NBA moved to an expanded playoff format in 1984, joining the 2023-24 Pacers, 1994-95 Rockets, 1988-89 Bulls, and 1983-84 Suns.

“The challenge we laid down to our guys from day one was quite simple,” Timberwolves coach Chris Finch said after the win. “It was one question: ‘Were you a Western Conference finals team, or were you a team that just happened to make the Western Conference finals?’ And there’s only one way to prove that: Go out and do it again. And that was our mission all year.”

Julius Randle Led The Timberwolves With 29 Points In Game 5

In Minnesota’s 121-110 closeout victory over Golden State in Game 5, Julius Randle scored 29 points on 13-for-18 shooting and Anthony Edwards added 22 points and 12 assists.

Edwards also joined Kevin Garnett as the only other Timberwolves player with at least 1,000 career playoff points. Rudy Gobert also put up 17 points, Mike Conley finished with 16 points and eight assists, and Donte DiVincenzo snapped out of a slump with 13 points.



It was the first time that Minnesota clinched a series at home since Garnett played for them 21 years ago.

“After a win like we had last year against Denver in Game 7, I felt like you get the whole world praising you,” Gobert said. “All the sudden, you went from being the underdog to being the favorite. The way we weren’t mature enough to handle that yet. We were aware of it. This year, we’re mature enough.”

Wolves Set Franchise Playoff Records For Assists, Field Goal Percentage

More importantly, the Wolves shot a staggering 77% on 2-pointers (36 for 47). They set franchise playoff records for assists (36) and field goal percentage (62.8%).

Minnesota’s field goal percentage in Game 5 was the third-best shooting percentage by any team in a series-clinching win in the shot clock era, according to ESPN Stats & Information.

Per Basketball Reference, the Timberwolves’ 72 points in the paint were also tied for third most by any team in a playoff game over the past 25 postseasons.

Since Minnesota eliminated Golden State on Wednesday, the Wolves earned at least three days off before the start of the conference finals. The earliest the series will start is Sunday in Oklahoma City, if the Thunder, who are up 3-2, defeat the Nuggets in Game 6 on Thursday.