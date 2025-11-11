Timberwolves ‘Checked In’ With Grizzlies About Ja Morant Trade

The Minnesota Timberwolves reportedly “checked in” with the Memphis Grizzlies about a potential Ja Morant trade, The Athletic’s Jon Krawczynski said in a recent appearance on SiriusXM Radio.

Krawczynski described the conversation as exploratory, stating Minnesota is “testing the waters a little bit” to see if a deal could be reached in the months ahead.

In addition, Kawczynski believes trade talks could become more serious if the Wolves are unable to find an answer at point guard by December, saying, “I do think that they could explore at least looking harder at Ja Morant.”

Morant sparked trade speculation earlier this month after the two-time All-Star guard had a disagreement with the coaching staff during a loss to the Los Angeles Lakers.

Head coach Tuomas Iisalo reportedly spoke with Morant about his lack of effort during halftime and following the game, and Morant expressed frustration over Iisalo’s decision to reduce his playing time.

“According to [the coaching staff], probably don’t play me, honestly,” Morant said during his postgame interview. “That’s basically what the message was. It’s cool.”

This ultimately led to the Grizzlies issuing Morant a one-game suspension due to conduct detrimental to the team. Morant served his suspension in a loss at Toronto on Nov. 2.

Grizzlies Haven’t Made Morant Available For Trade

Everything has been quiet since Morant’s return, but there’s no guarantee that Memphis will still have its former first-rounder on the roster at the end of the season.

Multiple reports indicate the Grizzlies aren’t considering a Morant trade.

However, the Timberwolves were cited last week as one of the teams monitoring Morant’s situation, and their need for a consistent point guard ranks at the top of the list.

Even if the Grizzlies did agree to a trade, tax apron restrictions would make it difficult for Minnesota to acquire Morant, who is earning $39.5 million this season and is in the third year of a five-year, $197.2 million contract.

More importantly, the Wolves aren’t able to send out more salary than they take back in a trade because they’re operating above the first apron. This complicates a potential Morant trade.