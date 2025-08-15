Timberwolves Expected To Sign Bones Hyland To Final Roster Spot

The Minnesota Timberwolves have reportedly “looked into several candidates” for their final roster spot, including Malcolm Brogdon, Cam Payne, and Landry Shamet, according to The Athletic’s Jon Krawczynski.

“However, all indications are that Bones Hyland is the front-runner to get that final spot, league sources said,” Krawczynski wrote, adding that Hyland signed a two-way contract with the Wolves in February.

Bones Hyland Joined Timberwolves After Hawks Waived Him

Hyland, who turns 25 in September, also played briefly with the Iowa Wolves, Minnesota’s G League affiliate, and spent the rest of his time with the Timberwolves.

The VCU product joined Minnesota after he was waived by the Atlanta Hawks. He appeared in four games for the Timberwolves last season, averaging 1.3 points, 1.0 assists, and 4.3 minutes off the bench.

Hyland was also a first-round draft pick of Timberwolves president of basketball operations Tim Connelly when Connelly was with the Denver Nuggets.

Minnesota currently has 14 players signed to standard contracts, excluding two-way deals.

That leaves one open spot for Hyland, but the Timberwolves could leave it open for “maximum flexibility for potential trades in the future,” per Krawczynski.

Wolves Re-Signed Julius Randle, Naz Reid This Summer

Earlier this month, free agent guard Johnny Juzang agreed to a one-year deal with the Timberwolves. Juzang spent his first three seasons with the Utah Jazz after going undrafted out of UCLA in 2022.

The Wolves have also made several other moves this offseason, re-signing forward Julius Randle to a three-year, $100 million contract extension and retaining big man Naz Reid on a five-year, $125 million deal.

Reid’s deal includes a player option in 2029-30, according to Reid’s agents, Sean Kennedy and Jeff Schwartz of Excel Sports. The 25-year-old was eligible to sign a four-year, $87.2 million extension starting on June 27.

Meanwhile, Nickeil Alexander-Walker departed after the Atlanta Hawks acquired the veteran guard in a sign-and-trade transaction. He averaged 9.4 points and 3.2 rebounds in 82 games (10 starts) with Minnesota in 2024-25.

The Timberwolves also signed center Rocco Zikarsky to a two-way contract after acquiring his rights in a multi-team trade, and the team re-signed Joe Ingles to a contract extension.

Per ESPN’s Bobby Marks, the Wolves have over $110 million in salary committed to starters Anthony Edwards, Jaden McDaniels, and Rudy Gobert for the 2026-27 season.