Timberwolves injury update: Julius Randle, Donte DiVincenzo could return this week

On Sunday evening, the Timberwolves hosted the Thunder. Minnesota lost 130-123 and is now 31-27. That is seventh in the Western Conference. They are 4-6 in their last 10 games and have lost two straight.

The Timberwolves are missing two key players in their rotation. Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo have been out since January. However, ESPN’s Shams Charania reported on Sunday that Randle and DiVincenzo could return during the team’s four-game road trip starting on Monday. Massive for their final 24 games of the regular season.

Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo are close to returning for the Wolves

Reporting for NBA Countdown on injury updates for Minnesota Timberwolves’ Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo: pic.twitter.com/eZfAK0CaD4 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 24, 2025



Three-time all-star Julius Randle has missed Minnesota’s last 10 games with an adductor sprain. After trading Karl-Anthony Towns to the Knicks, Randle is the second-best player. The 30-year-old is averaging (18.9) points, (7.2) rebounds, and (4.5) assists per game. While Randle has been out, 2023-24 Sixth Man of the Year Naz Reid has made 10 straight starts. Reid is averaging (20.1) points per game in those 10 starts.

Coming off the bench, Reid normally averages (14.7) points per game. He’s been doing what he can to help replace the production of Randle. Backup guard Donte DiVincenzo has been out 18 straight games with a turf toe injury. He’s played in 40 of their 58 games this season. DiVincenzo was part of the trade package that New York sent to Minnesota ahead of 2024-25.

DiVincenzo is averaging (11.0) points, (3.7) rebounds, (3.6) assists, and (1.2) steals per game. In his 40 appearances for the Timberwolves this season, DiVincenzo has made eight starts. Julius Randle and himself are key pieces in head coach Chris Finch’s rotation. Randle has started all 48 games he’s played in 2024-25. With 24 games left in the regular season, Minnesota is trying to avoid the play-in tournament and be a top six seed in the West.