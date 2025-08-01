Timberwolves, Johnny Juzang Agree To One-Year Deal

Free agent guard Johnny Juzang has agreed to a one-year deal with the Minnesota Timberwolves, sources informed ESPN’s Shams Charania on Friday. Juzang spent his first three NBA seasons with the Utah Jazz after going undrafted out of UCLA in 2022.

Johnny Juzang Likely Signed A Minimum-Salary Contract With Wolves

Although Charania didn’t provide any further details, Juzang probably signed a minimum-salary contract. Chris Hine of The Minnesota Star Tribune also reports that it won’t be guaranteed. The 24-year-old will get the chance in training camp to compete for a spot on the 15-man roster or a two-way deal.

In 102 career NBA regular-season games (23 starts), Juzang has averaged 7.9 points, 2.5 rebounds, 1.0 assists, and 18.4 minutes per contest while shooting 42.1% from the field, 36.3% from 3-point range, and 80.3% at the foul line. He averaged a career-high 8.9 points with Utah last season.

According to Basketball Reference, in 64 games (18 starts) with the Jazz in 2024-25, he also logged career highs of 2.9 rebounds and 19.8 minutes per game to go with 1.1 assists while shooting 42.9% from the floor and 37.6% from deep. His minutes played (1,270) and player efficiency rating (11.8) were career bests.

In Utah’s 125-122 road loss to the Washington Wizards on March 5, he matched his career high in scoring with 27 points on 10-of-15 (66.7%) shooting from the field and 5-of-9 (55.6%) from beyond the arc.

Juzang previously signed a four-year, $12 million contract with the Jazz last July, but only the first season was guaranteed. He was waived in June before his $2.84 million salary for 2025-26 became guaranteed.

Timberwolves Re-Signed Julius Randle, Naz Reid

The Timberwolves have already made several moves this offseason, re-signing forward Julius Randle to a three-year, $100 million contract extension and retaining big man Naz Reid on a five-year, $125 million deal.

Reid’s deal includes a player option in 2029-30, according to Reid’s agents, Sean Kennedy and Jeff Schwartz of Excel Sports. The 25-year-old was eligible to sign a four-year, $87.2 million extension starting on June 27.

Meanwhile, Nickeil Alexander-Walker departed after the Atlanta Hawks acquired the veteran guard in a sign-and-trade transaction. He averaged 9.4 points and 3.2 rebounds in 82 games (10 starts) with Minnesota in 2024-25.

Per ESPN’s Bobby Marks, the Wolves have over $110 million in salary committed to starters Anthony Edwards, Jaden McDaniels, and Rudy Gobert for the 2026-27 season.

Minnesota also signed center Rocco Zikarsky to a two-way contract after acquiring his rights in a multi-team trade, and the team re-signed Joe Ingles to a contract extension.

The Wolves entered Friday with 13 players on standard guaranteed contracts and a pair of players on two-way deals. Minnesota will have 16 players on its offseason roster once Juzang is officially signed.