Timberwolves’ Leonard Miller Out At Least 2 Weeks With Finger Injury

Minnesota Timberwolves forward Leonard Miller sustained a finger injury at Tuesday’s practice, according to the team, which announced in a press release that he has been diagnosed with a right fifth finger laceration.

Leonard Miller To Miss Training Camp, Four Preseason Games

Miller, who will turn 22 in November, will be re-evaluated in two weeks, meaning he’ll miss the rest of training camp and at least four of Minnesota’s six preseason games.

The 6-foot-10 Miller was the 33rd overall pick in the 2023 NBA draft. He hasn’t seen much action in his first two NBA seasons, playing just 84 total minutes in 30 appearances and 32 minutes in 13 games in 2024-25.

However, the Canadian hooper played well in the G League last season, averaging 24.7 points, 11.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.2 blocks, and 37.5 minutes per contest over 26 games for the Iowa Wolves.

Per Spotrac, Miller isn’t owed any guaranteed money beyond his $2.22 million salary this season, as his four-year, $8.3 million contract includes a team option worth $2.41 million for 2026-27.

Bones Hyland Re-Signed With Timberwolves

Last month, free agent guard Bones Hyland re-signed with the Timberwolves on a one-year deal that includes a partial guarantee of $425,000, league sources told HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto.

Hyland, who turned 25 on Sept. 14, finished last season on a two-way contract with the Wolves after being waived by the Atlanta Hawks in February.

The 6-foot-2 combo guard made just four appearances for Minnesota after seeing action in 20 games for the Los Angeles Clippers earlier in the season.

He averaged 6.2 points, 1.3 assists, and 10 minutes per contest while shooting 39.8% from the field, 39% from 3-point range, and 88.5% at the foul line for the two teams in 2024-25.

Wolves president of basketball operations Tim Connelly selected the former VCU standout with the 26th overall pick in the 2021 draft when Connelly was running the Denver Nuggets’ front office.

Hyland averaged 10.9 points on 40.1% shooting from the floor and 37.1% from deep across nearly two seasons in Denver. The Nuggets, however, traded him to the Clippers at the 2023 deadline after Calvin Booth had replaced Connelly at the helm.

The Timberwolves visit the Portland Trail Blazers on Oct. 22 to open their 2025-26 season.