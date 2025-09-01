Minnesota Timberwolves center Naz Reid returned to his home state of New Jersey to host an exclusive youth basketball camp. The two-day camp, held at Hoop Group Headquarters on Heck Avenue, was created for young standout athletes in grades 8 to 11.

Naz Reid Grew Up In Asbury Park

The location of this year’s Naz Reid Basketball Camp is special, as it was where it all began for Reid.

“It was always good here [on Heck Avenue]. Hoop Group had their own tournaments here and I played with the ShoreShots at first, so everything we did was based out of here. This is kind of like my home stomping grounds,” Reid told Charles Daye of the Asbury Park Press.

“I won one of my high school playoff tournaments here. I won B-Ball Spotlight here. And I have a lot of history in here. Coming back here was only right and it is special.”

Naz Reid host his annual Elite camp at @HoopGroupHQ this past Thursday & Friday. https://t.co/DYJ1l3Cm68 pic.twitter.com/0yv2NR1j4p — Hoop Group HQ (@HoopGroupHQ) August 31, 2025



After Reid went undrafted in 2019, he signed a two-way contract with the Timberwolves. He’s spent his entire six-year NBA career with the Wolves after appearing in 34 games with LSU in the 2018-19 season.

“Everybody has their own path,” Reid said. “Growing up I was always a top 3 player in my class. Then to go undrafted, it was a milestone. A time to shift my mindset to go from being the hunted to now having to hunt.”

Reid has always felt like he “had something to prove” on and off the court. The 6-foot-9 big man hopes his high school hoopers share a similar mindset if they plan to reach the NBA level.

“Obviously, the basketball speaks for itself, as far as being competitive and having that competitive spirit and edge, trying to just dominate everything in front of you,” Reid said. “I had something to prove as far as staying in my position or staying in my top spot.”

Reid Signed New Deal With Timberwolves

After winning the 2023-24 Sixth Man of the Year, Reid averaged career highs of 14.2 points, 6.0 rebounds, 2.3 assists, and 27.5 minutes in 80 games (17 starts) last season with the Wolves.

In 15 games off the bench during the 2025 playoffs, he logged 10.4 points, 4.7 boards, 1.7 dimes, and a playoff-career-high 25 minutes per contest while shooting a career-best 50.9% from the field.

Earlier this offseason, Reid and the Timberwolves agreed to a new five-year, $125 million contract to remain with the franchise, according to ESPN’s Shams Charania.

The deal also includes a player option in 2029-30, according to Reid’s agents, Sean Kennedy and Jeff Schwartz of Excel Sports. The 26-year-old became eligible to sign a four-year, $87.2 million extension on June 27.

In addition, Reid could have opted in and then inked a four-year $94.2 million extension. The $21 million salary in the first year would have started in 2026-27.

Per ESPN’s Bobby Marks, Minnesota has over $110 million in salary committed to starters Anthony Edwards, Jaden McDaniels, and Rudy Gobert for the 2026-27 season.