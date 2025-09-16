Timberwolves Re-Sign Bones Hyland

Free agent guard Bones Hyland re-signed with the Minnesota Timberwolves on a one-year deal that includes a partial guarantee of $425,000, league sources told HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto on Monday.

Bones Hyland Joined Timberwolves Last Season

Hyland, who turned 25 on Sunday, finished last season on a two-way contract with the Timberwolves after being waived by the Atlanta Hawks in February.

The 6-foot-2 combo guard made just four appearances for Minnesota after seeing action in 20 games for the Los Angeles Clippers earlier in the season.

He averaged 6.2 points, 1.3 assists, and 10 minutes per contest while shooting 39.8% from the field, 39% from 3-point range, and 88.5% at the foul line for the two teams in 2024-25.

Wolves president of basketball operations Tim Connelly selected the former VCU standout with the 26th overall pick in the 2021 draft when Connelly was running the Denver Nuggets’ front office.

Hyland averaged 10.9 points on 40.1% shooting from the floor and 37.1% from deep across nearly two seasons in Denver. The Nuggets, however, traded him to the Clippers at the 2023 deadline after Calvin Booth had replaced Connelly at the helm.

Clippers Dealt Hyland To Hawks

A change in scenery can make all the difference for a young player.

In Los Angeles’ 124-108 home loss to the Phoenix Suns on April 10, 2024, Hyland recorded a career-high 37 points on 15-of-29 (51.7%) shooting from the floor and 6-for-12 (50%) from beyond the arc.

Nevertheless, he struggled to find consistency in Los Angeles, appearing in just 71 games (five starts) over the last two years and averaging 7.8 points on a shooting split of 39/34/81 during that time.

The Clippers traded him to Atlanta in February as part of the Terance Mann-Bogdan Bogdanovic swap and was immediately waived by the Hawks.

Minnesota entered Monday with just 13 players on standard contracts and approximately $5.9 million in space below the second tax apron.

If Hyland received a minimum deal, the Timberwolves still have enough room to sign a 15th player without surpassing the second-apron threshold.

The Wolves could potentially bring in other camp invitees to compete with Hyland for the 14th roster spot if his deal isn’t guaranteed.

Minnesota will open up training camp on Oct. 1.