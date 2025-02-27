The Minnesota Timberwolves are converting the two-way contract of rookie guard Jaylen Clark to a standard deal while planning to add free agent guard Bones Hyland, according to ESPN’s Shams Charania.

Timberwolves Convert Jaylen Clark’s Two-Way Deal Into A Standard NBA Contract, Bring In Bones Hyland

The Timberwolves have reportedly agreed to a fully guaranteed, two-year deal with swingman Clark, his agent Todd Ramasar of Life Sports Agency told Charania on Wednesday.

“I love being in Minnesota, I’m excited,” Clark said. “It feels like I’m officially a part of everything. I can play in the playoffs. It’s been cool. The journey has been long, but it’s been well worthwhile.”

After converting Jaylen Clark, the Minnesota Timberwolves plan to sign free agent guard Bones Hyland to a two-way NBA deal, agent Austin Walton told ESPN. Hyland will be reunited with Wolves president Tim Connelly, who drafted him in Denver where he was a two-time Rising Star. pic.twitter.com/yhhUh1cm8U — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 26, 2025



Minnesota is also expected to sign Hyland, a 2021 first-round pick, to a two-way deal, agent Austin Walton of NEXT Sports told ESPN. The move reunites Hyland with Timberwolves president Tim Connelly, who selected him No. 26 overall in Denver, where he was a two-time Rising Star selection.

According to Basketball Reference, Clark fully entered the Timberwolves’ rotation on Jan. 29. The 23-year-old has averaged 6.9 points and 1.7 rebounds in 11 games (three starts) this month while shooting 47.4% from the field and 44% from 3-point range.

Clark Missed The 2023-24 Season Due To A Torn Achilles Tendon

Jaylen Clark scored a season-high 17 points in a win against the Houston Rockets on Feb. 6. The UCLA product has also held opponents to 41% shooting as the contesting defender this season, per ESPN Stats & Information. It should be noted that Clark missed the entire 2023-24 campaign due to a torn Achilles tendon.

“It doesn’t really feel like you’re going anywhere until the weeks, months and a year goes by,” Clark said. “Then you’re like, now I’m just back at the base level. I have to start running, lifting. It’s a long process, man. I don’t wish that on nobody.”

Hyland, 24, is in his fourth NBA season after two years at VCU. In 20 games played off the bench with the Los Angeles Clippers this season, he averaged 7.2 points, 1.2 rebounds, 1.4 assists, and 11.1 minutes per contest while shooting 39.1% from the floor and a career-best 38.8% from beyond the arc.

The 6-foot-2 Hyland was sent to the Atlanta Hawks as part of the Terance Mann-Bogdan Bogdanovic deal at the NBA trade deadline and was subsequently waived.

Hyland scored a season-high 22 points versus Houston on Dec. 8. The Delaware native spent nearly two years in Denver before joining the Clippers in February 2023.

The Timberwolves continue their four-game road trip at the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday night.