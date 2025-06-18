Minnesota Timberwolves coach Chris Finch was asked recently if he expects center/forward Naz Reid and veteran wing Julius Randle to both be on the roster next season.

“Absolutely, yes,” Finch told KFAN’s Paul Allen, via Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic.

“I think both players want to be there. That’s first and foremost the most important thing. We certainly want them there. I know Tim Connelly is working hard to make sure that they get some sort of deal done that makes them happy and want to stay, and feel gratitude that the team is taking care of them.”

Julius Randle, Naz Reid Could Become Free Agents

The Timberwolves enter the offseason with difficult decisions to make, this time under a new ownership group led by Marc Lore and Alex Rodriguez. Minnesota has 13 players under contract from this season’s team and will add two draft picks in the top 31.

Minnesota also has over $110 million in salary committed to starters Anthony Edwards, Jaden McDaniels, and Rudy Gobert in the 2026-27 season.

Randle, Reid, and Nickeil Alexander-Walker could become free agents. The cost to retain all three players could push the Timberwolves over $250 million in payroll and again into the second apron.

Randle, Reid Have Player Options For 2025-26

According to Spotrac, Randle and Reid have player options for next season. As a starter, Randle’s is valued at $30.93 million, while Reid’s is worth $15.02 million as a member of the second unit.

Including the player options of Reid and Randle, as well as the first-round pick from Detroit, the Timberwolves are $11 million below the second apron.

Per ESPN’s Bobby Marks, Randle and Reid have until June 29 to opt-in to their contract for next season, the same deadline the Wolves face to exercise the team options for Josh Minott ($2.2 million) and Luka Garza ($2.3 million).

Both Players May Decide To Sign New Deals With Timberwolves

In addition, Randle is eligible to sign up to four years and $194 million if he did opt in to his contract. But the $43 million price tag in 2025-26 is $13 million more than his player option.

Reid, meanwhile, is allowed to sign a four-year, $87.2 million extension starting on June 27. The $15 million player option for next season is replaced with a starting salary of $19 million.

Reid could also opt in and then sign a four-year $94.2 million extension. The $21 million salary in the first year starts in 2026-27, per Marks.

Randle Underperformed In Western Conference Finals

Both Randle and Reid played important roles in the Timberwolves’ playoff run this season, leading Minnesota to its second straight Western Conference Finals appearance.

Although Randle averaged 18.7 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 4.7 assists in 69 regular-season games, he scored a combined 11 points in Games 2 and 4 of the Wolves’ conference finals loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

As for Reid, a season after winning Sixth Man of the Year in 2024, he averaged career highs of 14.2 points, 6.0 rebounds, 2.3 assists, and 27.5 minutes in 80 games (17 starts).

Reid ranked first among reserves in points in the 2024 and 2025 playoffs, per Basketball Reference.