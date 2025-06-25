The Atlanta Hawks could potentially reach out to the Minnesota Timberwolves to inquire about veteran guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker, according to NBA insider Jake Fischer of The Stein Line.

“Word is that the Hawks, at roughly $30 million below the luxury-tax line, are expected to register interest in a sign-and-trade deal with Minnesota to try to acquire Nickeil Alexander-Walker,” Fischer wrote.

Timberwolves Could Move On From Nickeil Alexander-Walker

With Alexander-Walker’s two-year, $9 million contract set to expire, the 2019 first-rounder could be seeking a contract in the range of the $14.1 million mid-level exception this offseason.

The Wolves’ upcoming salary cap situation could prevent the team from providing the raise he may have earned with his heroic play in the Western Conference finals.

Minnesota has 13 players under contract from this season’s team and will add two draft picks in the top 31. Julius Randle, Naz Reid, and Alexander-Walker could become free agents.

According to ESPN’s Bobby Marks, the cost to retain all three players could push the Timberwolves over $250 million in payroll and again into the second apron.

The Timberwolves are currently projected to have a $248.21 million payroll in the league next season, the seventh-largest overall, per Spotrac.

Hawks Acquired Kristaps Porzingis From Celtics

This news comes less than 24 hours after the Hawks, Boston Celtics, and Brooklyn Nets agreed to a three-team deal that saw Boston send center Kristaps Porzingis and a second-round pick to Atlanta.

In addition, Terance Mann and the Hawks’ No. 22 pick headed to Brooklyn, while Georges Niang and a second-rounder landed with the Celtics, per ESPN’s Shams Charania.

As part of the deal, Boston will also receive Cleveland’s 2031 second-round pick, which the Hawks previously had the rights to, and Atlanta will receive Boston’s least favorable 2026 second-rounder.

Porzingis is on a $30 million expiring and could end up staying in Atlanta. Other players up for contract extensions this summer include All-Star guard Trae Young, who has a player option, and guard Dyson Daniels.

Young is eligible to sign a four-year, $229 million extension up until next June 30. Had Young been named All-NBA this past season, he would have been eligible to ink a five-year, $345 million super max extension.

Alexander-Walker Played Well Against Thunder

Alexander-Walker, who was traded from Utah to Minnesota at the 2023 deadline as part of a three-team deal, has emerged as a reliable rotation player for the Timberwolves over the past two seasons.

In 82 appearances (10 starts) last season, Alexander-Walker averaged 9.4 points and career highs of 3.2 rebounds and 2.7 assists while shooting 43.8% from the floor and 38.1% from 3-point range.

Alexander-Walker scored a season-high 26 points in Minnesota’s 140-139 double-overtime win at Denver on April 1, shooting 8-of-16 (50%) from the field and 5-of-11 (45.5%) from deep.

In five games off the bench against the Oklahoma City Thunder in the conference finals, he averaged 12 points, 2.6 rebounds, 2.6 assists, and 24 minutes while shooting 43.1% from the field and 41.4% from deep.