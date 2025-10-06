Top-25 Basketball Recruit Davion Adkins Commits To Kansas

Top-50 senior Davion Adkins announced his commitment to Kansas on Sunday night, becoming the fourth player in the past eight days to pick coach Bill Self and the Jayhawks.

Davion Adkins Chose Kansas Over Houston, Rutgers

According to ESPN’s Jeff Borzello and Paul Biancardi, Adkins chose Kansas over Houston and Rutgers, all of which he visited in September. The 6-foot-9 big man had received other offers from Arizona State, Auburn, and California.

Adkins, who plays for Prolific Prep (Florida), was also pursued by Indiana, Kansas State, LSU, Oregon, SMU, South Carolina State, TCU, Texas, Texas Tech, and UCLA.

“The atmosphere at Kansas football was terrific; everyone is connected,” Adkins told ESPN. “The fans really support their programs, and the basketball team sticks together.”

NEWS: Top-50 senior Davion Adkins has announced his commitment to Kansas on ESPN2, becoming the fourth player to pick Bill Self and the Jayhawks in the last eight days. “When I watched practice, it was intense and detailed,” Adkins told @PaulBiancardi. “Coach Self is a winner.” pic.twitter.com/tyXhHMygmj — Jeff Borzello (@jeffborzello) October 6, 2025



Per Borzello and Biancardi, Adkins has developed a “strong relationship” with Self. The two-time AP College Coach of the Year impressed Adkins on his visit to Lawrence.

“When I watched practice, it was intense and detailed. Coach Self is a winner,” he said. “He is a great guy. Off the court, he can be your friend. But when it’s time for practice or games, he is going to get competitive.”

“He is not going to sugarcoat anything. He is going to tell me exactly what I need to do to develop and prepare me for the next level.”

Adkins Underwent Sports Hernia Surgery

A Dallas native, Adkins is ranked No. 32 in the recruiting class of 2026 by Rivals, No. 30 by 247Sports, and No. 46 in ESPN’s SC Next 100.

Adkins averaged 14.1 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 1.6 blocks on the Adidas 3SSB circuit for Southern Assault this year, shooting 58.5% from the field and 77.6% from the free throw line.

However, he will miss the next three to four weeks after undergoing emergency surgery Saturday to repair a sports hernia. Athletes usually fully return to their sport or activities between six and 12 weeks, per the Cleveland Clinic.

“Adkins was a full participant at the Wootten Camp earlier this week, but experienced discomfort that intensified upon entering the gym for Prolific Prep’s Border League matchup against Mega,” Prolific Prep said in a statement. “He was taken to a local hospital in Las Vegas, where the procedure was performed.”

Kansas has received four commitments since Sept. 28.

Five-star guard Taylen Kinney was the first, announcing for the Jayhawks last weekend. On Wednesday, it was then four-star wing Trent Perry, followed by top-40 junior Javon Bardwell on Friday.