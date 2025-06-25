Ace Bailey‘s road to the 2025 NBA Draft has been a curious one, to say the least. The top prospect has opted for declining work outs with all franchises who have shown interest in his services, and even went all the way to cancel one of them. However, he doesn’t seem fazed by people doubting his abilities.

During recent press conferences, he doesn’t seem to bothered by the media questioning his maturity. “I can control what I can control. Me playing basketball,” the young start shared on Tuesday, as are today were set to witness his selection in the first round of the draft.

Most of the interrogation has been centred around his process, as most top prospect take advantage of the opportunity to train with NBA organizations before the big day. “I’m just blessed to be in this position I am right now. That’s all. Take it day-by-day,” said the projected No, 3 pick.

When further questions arose, especially after canceling his workout session with the Sixers, he answered, “I’m focused on basketball.” In the mock drafts, the six-foot-eight forward is only behind Rutgers teammate Dylan Harper and sensation Cooper Flagg, who should become the No. 1 pick.

However, some other experts like ESPN draft analysts Jonathan Givony and Jeremy Woo believe that the player will be selected as the No. 6 pick, which means he would land in Washington for next season. Most of Bailey’s decisions have been guided by his agent Omar Cooper.

Even 76ers star Paul George has been publicly outspoken against Ace’s path to the draft. “I mean, I think if I’m Ace Bailey I can’t get mad if my stock drops,” he expressed on the Podcast P show. “But he’s canceled all workouts. Like he hasn’t worked out for any team. So, I think they made a big deal ’cause we were scheduled to work him out and he canceled the day off.

He then added: “But he hasn’t worked out for any team. But you’re not in a position to be making those demands. Make it to the league first. It’s for sure the people around him. I don’t know who’s representing him, but I don’t think they’re going about it the right way.”