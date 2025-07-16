Toronto reportedly offered the 9th overall pick in 2025 for Boston’s Derrick White or Jrue Holiday

Jayson Tatum’s Achilles tear in the 2025 playoffs sealed the fate for the Celtics in 2025-26. The All-NBA PF will be unavailable for next season. With that, Boston chose to split up their championship roster.

Jrue Holiday was traded to Portland, and Kristaps Porzingis to Atlanta. League insider Jake Fischer reported that the Raptors tried making a trade with Boston ahead of the 2025 draft. They offered the ninth overall pick in exchange for Derrick White or Jrue Holiday. Fischer explained how White is part of their long-term future, while Holiday was on the outside looking in.

How close were the Raptors to trading for Derrick White or Jrue Holiday?

The Toronto Raptors did offer 9 overall for Derrick White, right after Tatum was injured. Per: @ZachLowe_NBA The Celtics laughed at Toronto, saying “we need a lot more than that for Derrick White.” 😭 pic.twitter.com/k5fTxLFk9O — Savage (@SavageSports_) June 29, 2025



Boston was forced to make a tough decision this offseason to trade Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis. They were key starters on the Celtics squad that won the 2024 NBA Finals. However, it did not make financial sense to stay in the second apron in a season where Jayson Tatum will not play. It’s possible they could have paid the luxury tax if Tatum were healthy. Ultimately, his injury helped Boston decide.

Before the team made any trades this offseason, the Celtics were offered a deal by the Raptors. Toronto wanted to acquire Derrick White or Jrue Holiday in exchange for the 9th overall pick in 2025. Additionally, the team wanted to offload RJ Barrett’s remaining two-year, $57.3 million deal. That contract would have put Boston back in the tax apron they were working to avoid.

NEW @CelticsCLNS — @JakeLFischer joined @TheGardenReport in Vegas and discussed the #Celtics‘ offseason, including why Boston passed up on the No. 9 pick from Toronto for Derrick White, Jrue Holiday. pic.twitter.com/daNClC3Utk — Bobby Manning (@RealBobManning) July 16, 2025

The Celtics were unimpressed with the Raptors’ offer of one first-round pick in exchange for Derrick White. Jake Fischer said the Raptors would have had to offer a Desmond Bane or Mikal Bridges-type deal to steal White away from the Celtics. Without Jayson Tatum, Derrick White will be a featured player for Boston next season.

Ultimately, a deal never transpired between Boston and Toronto. The Raptors kept the 9th overall pick in the 2025 NBA draft and selected South Carolina’s Collin Murray-Boyles. Another rumor around the Celtics this offseason is free agent Damian Lillard. He had his contract stretched and waived by the Bucks this offseason. Lillard tore his Achilles in the playoffs, but could be a key piece if he signs with the Celtics for the 2026-27 season.