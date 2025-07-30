Tracy McGrady Joining NBC Sports As NBA Studio Analyst

NBC Sports announced Tuesday that it hired Tracy McGrady, the seven-time NBA All-Star and a member of the Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame Class of 2017, as an NBA studio analyst for both NBC and Peacock.

“Tracy has performed at the highest level both on and off the court and has already demonstrated his ability to deliver his unique perspective on air,” said Sam Flood, Executive Producer, NBC Sports.

“Whether paired with Carmelo, Vince, or both, we’re excited to see how this team of Hall of Famers comes together and breaks down the game.”

Tracy McGrady Joins Carmelo Anthony, Vince Carter On NBA Studio Show

McGrady joins fellow Hall of Famers Carmelo Anthony and Vince Carter on the studio show alongside hosts Maria Taylor and Ahmed Fareed. Michael Jordan was also announced as a special contributor to NBC Sports’ upcoming coverage.

NBC’s other on-air hires include Jamal Crawford, Reggie Miller, Brad Daugherty, Derek Fisher, Robbie Hummel, Austin Rivers, Brian Scalabrine, and Grant Hill.

Mike Tirico and Noah Eagle are the main play-by-play voices. Emmy Award-winning producer Frank DiGraci is NBC Sports’ NBA coordinating producer as well.

According to The Athletic’s Richard Deitsch, a source briefed “on the coverage philosophy” for NBC said the network pursued these NBA studio hires “to have enough on-air talent for scale.”

McGrady has worked in broadcasting for ESPN’s The Jump and TNT Sports, where he occasionally appeared on Inside the NBA. He played 16 seasons in the NBA, including with the Toronto Raptors (1997-2000), Orlando Magic (2000-2004), and Houston Rockets (2004-2010).

NBA’s 11-Year Media Rights Deal Begins In The 2025-26 Season

McGrady, the former No. 9 overall pick of the 1997 draft, is also a two-time NBA scoring champion and the 2001 NBA Most Improved Player. He also has six top-10 finishes in NBA MVP voting.

“Basketball has given me everything, and I’ve always just tried to give that same energy back,” McGrady said in a statement. “I hope I can bring the same passion, insight and love for the game that’s driven me since I was a kid, to all who tune in to watch on NBC and Peacock. I couldn’t be more excited to join this team alongside so many others I admire.”

In July 2024, the NBA signed an 11-year media rights deal with NBC/Peacock, ABC/ESPN, and Amazon Prime Video beginning in the 2025-26 season.

The NBC/Peacock coverage begins on Tuesday, Oct. 21, on Peacock. NBC and Peacock will air coverage on Tuesday nights beginning in October.

NBC Sports is scheduled to air up to 100 regular-season NBA games, including four games a week throughout parts of the 2025-26 season.

After its Sunday Night Football coverage concludes, NBC Sports will launch Sunday Night Basketball across NBC and Peacock.