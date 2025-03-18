NBA

Tracy Morgan Throws Up Courtside, Removed From Heat-Knicks Game In Wheelchair After Bloody Nose

The Knicks were home on Monday evening to face the Heat. It was their third and final meeting of the 2024-25 season. New York was down by two at halftime but won the game 116-95. 

Actor and comedian Tracy Morgan was courtside to watch his Knicks play on Tuesday. In the second half, Morgan began profusely vomiting onto the hardwood. Morgan had to be taken off the court in a wheelchair, and the game was slightly delayed because of it. Players and fans went to social media after the game to give their best wishes to Tracy Morgan.

Tracy Morgan had to be taken out of the Knicks game in a wheelchair


On Tuesday, Tracy Morgan had a small incident at the Knicks game. The 56-year-old comedian was sitting courtside. Out of nowhere, Morgan began profusely vomiting onto the hardwood, drawing concern from fans and workers at Madison Square Garden. The game was temporarily stopped to clean up the mess Morgan made. Additionally, he was taken out of the arena in a wheelchair.

Morgan’s agents and members of the NBA did not immediately respond to requests for more information. In 2014, Tracy Morgan was in a devastating car accident. Comedian James McNair lost his life in that accident and Morgan suffered life-threatening injuries. Morgan was in a coma and it was later revealed he suffered a traumatic brain injury.

His fans are hoping for the best after seeing Morgan be taken away in a wheelchair on Monday night. We’ll have to wait and see what information comes from last night’s incident. The Knicks are 43-24 this season and are third in the Eastern Conference. They have 15 games left in the 2024-25 regular season.