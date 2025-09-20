Trae Young Encourages Atlanta Dream After Playoff Exit

A Crushing End to a Promising Season

The Atlanta Dream’s 2025 playoff run ended in heartbreaking fashion Thursday night against the Indiana Fever. After leading to start the fourth quarter, the Dream saw their advantage slip away in the final minutes. Costly turnovers in the closing seconds gave Indiana the edge, sealing Atlanta’s elimination in Game 3.

Despite the tough loss, this season marked a turning point for the franchise. Under new head coach Karl Smesko, the Dream set a franchise record with 31 wins, a sharp turnaround from their 15-25 record in 2024. Along the way, they also sent three players to the All-Star Game, signaling a bright future.

Trae Young Sends His Support

Following the defeat, Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young took to X to send a message of encouragement.

“Ughhh. I know this was a tough way to lose but We gonna bounce back!! @AtlantaDream,” Young wrote.

Young understands the pain of postseason setbacks. His breakout playoff run with the Hawks in 2021 ended in the Eastern Conference Finals against Milwaukee. In the seasons that followed, Atlanta suffered consecutive first-round exits. That experience makes his words resonate even more with the Dream, who now face a similar challenge of regrouping after disappointment.

A Foundation for the Future

While the loss stings, the Dream have plenty to build on. Smesko’s debut season not only produced wins but also history, as he set the WNBA record for victories by a first-year head coach. The core of Rhyne Howard, Brionna Jones, and Allisha Gray gives Atlanta a talented trio capable of sustaining long-term success.

Even in defeat, the Dream showed resilience throughout the series. Their downfall came through offensive lapses and turnovers, issues that can be corrected with time and experience. With the right adjustments, Atlanta has every reason to believe they will be back stronger.

Winning Basketball in Atlanta

Trae Young’s message reflects a growing sense of unity across Atlanta basketball. Whether it’s the Dream or the Hawks, the city has invested teams and players who understand the grind of the postseason.

The Dream’s 2025 season may have ended earlier than hoped, but the future looks bright. Like Young said, the key is bouncing back—and Atlanta is well positioned to do just that.