A Fresh Start in the Nation’s Capital

After his trade from the Atlanta Hawks, Trae Young explained why the Washington Wizards stood out as his preferred landing spot. Young said he wanted a place where he could make a real impact both on and off the court. He described Washington, D.C. as a market that deserves more respect around the league.

“For me, D.C. is overlooked as far as a big market,” Young said. “In the NBA, I feel like this is a big market.” His comments made it clear he views Washington as an opportunity, not a step back.

Chance to Lead a Young Core

A major factor in Young’s decision involved the Wizards’ young roster. Washington has committed to developing players like Bilal Coulibaly, Alex Sarr, and Tre Johnson. Young believes his experience can help accelerate their growth.

He said he looks forward to guiding younger teammates through tough moments. Young also stressed how much he values leadership at this stage of his career. “I feel like I have more experience and more things I can give these young guys,” he said.

That leadership role appealed to him more than joining an already established contender. Young wants responsibility and influence within the locker room.

“Just being able to have an impact on my teammates… being able to be a vet with these young guys here… I’m just super excited.” Trae Young on what he can bring to the @WashWizards 👏 pic.twitter.com/VcHaK35qHM — NBA (@NBA) January 9, 2026

Familiarity With the Front Office

Another key reason behind Young’s interest in Washington involved general manager Will Dawkins. Dawkins helped bring Young into the NBA and has known him since his early career. That existing relationship created trust during trade talks.

Young felt comfortable knowing the front office understood his personality and playing style. Familiar faces often matter during big career moves, and this connection helped Washington stand out.

Respect for His Time in Atlanta

Young also spoke with appreciation about his years in Atlanta. He acknowledged the growth he experienced during eight seasons with the Hawks. Those years included playoff runs, All-Star appearances, and hard lessons.

He credited Atlanta for shaping him into a more complete player and leader. Young said those experiences prepared him for this next chapter.