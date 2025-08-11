Atlanta Hawks star guard Trae Young is set to enter the fourth season of his five-year, $215.15 million contract extension, and the former first-rounder has been eligible to sign a four-year, $229 million extension this summer.

However, NBA insider Jake Fischer reported Sunday that “league sources tell me there are no plans for Young and the Hawks to engage in extension talks this summer.”

“Sources say Young’s side has actually been resigned for some time to the prospect of seeing out the final guaranteed year on his current contract rather than securing an extension, like his current contract, worth in excess of $200 million. He’d then have to make a decision about his $49 million player option for 2026-27,” Fischer added.

NBA Executives Continue To Monitor Trae Young’s Status With Hawks

Had Young been named All-NBA last season, he would have been eligible to ink a five-year, $345 million super max extension. Neither Luka Doncic nor De’Aaron Fox signed such a deal this offseason.

ESPN’s Shams Charania also reported last month on NBA Today that NBA executives have been “closely watching and monitoring” the long-term status of Young this offseason.

While trade rumors will potentially heat up if Young and the Hawks are unable to come to terms on a new extension, the four-time All-Star appears committed to Atlanta.

“But Trae Young, by all accounts I’m told is locked in,” Charania reported. “He’s excited about this team. He really believes this team is as close to that team that made it to the Eastern Conference finals. If there is no extension, I would not be surprised if he just waits until the 2026 summer.”

Trae Young, Quin Snyder Have A Strong Relationship

Fischer added in his latest report that Young and head coach Quin Snyder have a “strong relationship” and a “real synergy,” a positive sign for the Hawks moving forward.

“The reported disappointment Young is said to be feeling about his contract status appears to stem largely from the fact that the Hawks never really broached an extension at all,” he wrote.

“Young is confident, sources say, in his ability to lead the Hawks back to the playoffs, which could prove to be a meaningful inflection point for both Atlanta and Young himself to hold extension talks.”

In 76 games with the Hawks during the 2024-25 season, Young averaged 24.2 points, 3.1 rebounds, a career high and league-leading 11.6 assists, 1.2 steals, and 36 minutes per contest.

Hawks Acquired Kristaps Porzingis, Nickeil Alexander-Walker

Atlanta has failed to make the playoffs in each of the past two seasons, and the team hasn’t made it out of the first round since upsetting the Philadelphia 76ers in Game 7 of its 2021 second-round series.

The Hawks have seen several noteworthy departures this offseason, including Clint Capela, Georges Niang, Caris LeVert, Terance Mann, and Larry Nance Jr.

Atlanta, however, did acquire center Kristaps Porzingis as part of a three-team trade with the Boston Celtics before adding guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker on a four-year deal worth $62 million.

The Hawks also signed sharpshooter Luke Kennard to a one-year, $11 million contract in free agency.