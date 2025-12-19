Trae Young Returns for Hawks After Long Injury Layoff

Young Set to Return vs. Hornets

Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young will make his first appearance since late October on Thursday night when the Hawks face the Charlotte Hornets. Young missed 22 straight games after suffering a sprained right MCL on October 29 against the Brooklyn Nets. His return gives the Hawks a key offensive piece as they fight for position in the tough Eastern Conference.

Young took part in full team practice Wednesday, which paved the way for him to be available for Thursday’s game. The Hawks listed him as questionable on the injury report before officially activating him for the Hornets matchup.

Hawks Without Young Held Steady

While Young was out, Atlanta managed to win 13 of 22 games, showing it could stay competitive without its All-Star point guard. Young has been a cornerstone for the franchise over the past several years, and the team now looks to his return as a potential spark.

Before the injury, Young was averaging 17.8 points and 7.8 assists per game this season, though he struggled from three in limited sample play.

Young’s presence early in the season still stood out in his career. Over eight NBA seasons with the Hawks, he has averaged more than 25 points and nearly 10 assists per game, marking him among the league’s elite playmakers.

Game Night Reality

Charlotte proved a tough matchup for Atlanta on Thursday night. LaMelo Ball, also returning from injury, poured in 28 points and 13 assists as the Hornets shot well from deep and outpaced the Hawks. Charlotte made a total of 24 three-pointers and used strong ball movement to build a lead earlier in the game.

Atlanta rallied late, led by Jalen Johnson’s 43 points, 11 rebounds, and nine assists, but the effort fell short in a 133-126 loss. Young finished with eight points and made 10 assists in limited minutes.

What This Means for Atlanta

The Hawks now have their star point guard back, a boost the team sorely needed. Young’s court vision and shot creation can elevate Atlanta’s offense, especially in tight games. The Hawks will look to build continuity as Young gets more minutes under his belt.

Despite the loss, Young’s return is significant. Atlanta now has the pieces to make a stronger run in the second half of the season, and Young’s health will play a major role in the team’s push toward the playoffs.