Trae Young and Donovan Mitchell, two of the NBA’s top guards, recently trained together in California, showing not only their commitment to the game but also their mutual respect and friendship. Young took to Instagram to send a message to Mitchell, writing, “Gonna always support my dawg”—a post that quickly gained traction among fans.

The two stars, both former All-Stars, were seen working out with high school and college prospects at the SPIDA Elite Camp. They actively participated in full-court scrimmages and skill drills, demonstrating leadership and high-level play. “Trae Young and Donovan Mitchell cooking the youth,” Overtime captioned a clip of the session.

Mitchell, entering his ninth NBA season and fourth with the Cleveland Cavaliers, remains a central piece of the franchise. In the 2024–25 season, he averaged 24.0 points, 4.5 rebounds, 5.0 assists, and 1.3 steals per game while shooting 44.3% from the field and 36.8% from three. The Cavs reached the second round of the playoffs but fell to the Indiana Pacers.

Looking ahead, Cleveland is considered a strong contender in the Eastern Conference, with a projected win total of 55.5. Their expected rotation includes Mitchell alongside Darius Garland, Max Strus, Evan Mobley, and Jarrett Allen, with new depth added in Lonzo Ball, Larry Nance Jr., and others.

On the other side, Young is coming off his seventh season with the Atlanta Hawks. He posted impressive averages of 24.2 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 11.6 assists over 76 games. Despite his individual success, the Hawks failed to advance past the play-in tournament, losing to the Orlando Magic and Miami Heat.

The offseason workout session highlights a broader theme of camaraderie among the league’s stars, especially those with shared experiences of playoff disappointments. As both Mitchell and Young aim to elevate their teams next season, their bond and continued development could be key to turning regular season success into postseason breakthroughs.