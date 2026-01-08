Trae Young Trade News Broke While He Sat on Hawks Bench

Trade Talk Breaks Mid-Game

Trade rumors took an unusual turn on Wednesday night when Trae Young remained on the Atlanta Hawks bench in street clothes while news of his trade surfaced. The report, first flagged during the Hawks’ game against the New Orleans Pelicans, revealed that the Washington Wizards and Hawks agreed to a blockbuster swap sending Young to Washington in exchange for CJ McCollum and Corey Kispert.

The timing was striking. Young watched part of the contest from the bench as fans and teammates processed that his long run in Atlanta was ending. The reports said the Wizards held McCollum and Kispert out of their game that night, anticipating the deal’s approval.

What the Trade Involves

Under the pending deal, Young heads to the nation’s capital as the headliner. His move gives the Wizards a true lead guard and shot creator they’ve lacked. Atlanta adds veteran scoring in McCollum and shooting in Kispert while clearing roster space to retool around its core of young talent.

Young, 27, leaves the Hawks after eight seasons as their face and franchise cornerstone. He is one of the team’s all-time leaders in assists and three-pointers made. Even so, injuries have limited him this season, and both sides have openly discussed parting ways.

Trae Young currently sitting on the Hawks bench. Some players have walked up to him shaking hands. https://t.co/IEVRGiMhu9 pic.twitter.com/5aar9dudYj — Miles Garrett (@MilesGarrettTV) January 8, 2026

Young’s Recent Season

This year, Young’s availability has been limited. He missed significant time with a right MCL sprain and a quad contusion, appearing in just 10 games. He returned briefly before the trade buzz intensified. Young entered the season averaging 19.3 points and 8.9 assists, both down from his career norms.

Those dips in availability and efficiency helped fuel trade discussions. The Hawks have hovered around the middle of the Eastern Conference and expressed interest in reshaping their roster as the deadline nears.

How Fans and League Reacted

Clips of Young sitting in street clothes went viral on social media as news broke. Fans reacted with shock, humor, and disbelief that the trade was reported while a game was in progress. Young did not play that night, but he remained present on the bench, cheering his teammates and staying engaged.