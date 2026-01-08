Trae Young Trade Rumors Zero In on One Key Wizards Player

Hawks and Wizards in Ongoing Discussions

Trade chatter around Trae Young has shifted into high gear as the 2026 NBA trade deadline approaches. Sources say the Atlanta Hawks and Washington Wizards have discussed a possible deal centered on Young’s move to Washington. These conversations are reportedly amicable and involve key pieces like CJ McCollum and potentially Corey Kispert as part of a return package for Atlanta.

The Wizards have legitimate interest, according to NBA insiders. They see Young as a player whose scoring and playmaking could lift their offense and help them build around a young core. Meanwhile, the Hawks appear willing to listen but have not yet agreed to terms. Atlanta might want additional player assets or draft capital along with McCollum to move forward.

Why CJ McCollum Is Central to Trade Talks

At the heart of many trade scenarios is CJ McCollum, who now plays for the Wizards on an expiring contract. League sources suggest McCollum’s salary would help match Young’s contract in a swap, creating a workable framework for both teams.

McCollum brings veteran scoring, playmaking, and hard-nosed defense. That blend could help Atlanta maintain offensive balance and floor spacing after a Young departure. The Hawks would also gain more financial flexibility if McCollum’s contract clears soon, setting up the franchise for future maneuvers.

While McCollum remains the linchpin of this reported framework, the Wizards might sweeten offers with shooters like Kispert to balance the roster and match salary. The Hawks appear to value young players who can grow with their core rather than just expiring pieces.

Young’s Perspective and Performance

Young has not publicly demanded a trade, but insiders say he is “open-minded to a new uniform” and increasingly aware of the Hawks’ direction. His contracting situation — including a $49 million player option for 2026-27 — complicates trade value and decision making.

This season hasn’t been smooth for the four-time All-Star. He has missed time due to injury and dealt with dips in shooting efficiency and assists compared to earlier seasons. Still, his career track record and elite playmaking make him intriguing to teams that need a lead guard.

What Happens Next

For now, the Wizards are widely seen as the most active suitor in talks involving Young. Washington’s interest and connection through executive Travis Schlenk — who once helped draft Young — give these rumors traction.

Atlanta will likely push for solid value in return, while Young considers what direction best suits his career. With the deadline looming, both teams could accelerate talks and finalize a deal in the weeks ahead.