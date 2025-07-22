Trail Blazers Add Blake Wesley After Contract Buyout With Wizards

The Portland Trail Blazers have signed free agent guard Blake Wesley to a one-year contract, sources informed ESPN’s Shams Charania on Tuesday. This is reportedly a fully guaranteed contract, per Sean Highkin of Rose Garden Report.

Blake Wesley Likely Signed A Minimum-Salary Contract

Although the financial terms of Wesley’s deal with Portland haven’t been unveiled, NBA insiders are reporting that he likely inked a minimum-salary contract, which would pay him just over $2 million.

Last week, Wesley agreed to a contract buyout with the Washington Wizards. The 22-year-old came to Washington earlier this month along with Malaki Branham in a deal that sent Kelly Olynyk to the San Antonio Spurs.

He was selected with the 25th pick in the 2022 draft out of Notre Dame and spent his first three seasons with the Spurs, averaging 4.3 points, 1.1 rebounds, 2.0 assists, and 14.3 minutes across 156 games (four starts).

In 58 games off the bench with San Antonio last season, Wesley averaged 3.7 points, 1.1 rebounds, 2.0 assists, and 11.8 minutes per contest while shooting 43.5% from the field and 29.3% from deep.

The Indiana native scored a season-high 15 points at Denver on April 2.

Per RealGM, Wesley has been more efficient in the G League than he has in the NBA, making 45.6% of his shots from the floor and 35.9% of his 3-point attempts for the Austin Spurs.

Trail Blazers Have 15 Players Signed To Standard Contracts

Factoring in Wesley’s deal, the Blazers now have 15 players on standard contracts, including 14 with guaranteed salaries. Duop Reath’s salary guarantee date is coming up on August 1.

Earlier this offseason, the Trail Blazers traded Anfernee Simons and two second-round draft picks to the Boston Celtics for veteran guard Jrue Holiday.

According to Spotrac, Matisse Thybulle also exercised his $11.55 million contract option for the 2025-26 season, keeping him with Portland for at least one more year.

Thybulle was limited to just 15 games in 2024-25 due to injuries. He underwent a procedure in October, just before the start of the regular season, to address inflammation in his right knee.

In those 15 games (five starts), Thybulle averaged 7.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 2.2 steals, and 20.8 minutes per contest while shooting 47.7% from the field and 43.8% from 3-point territory.

Wizards Saved More Than $8 Million With Contract Buyouts

The agreement with Wesley, along with the buyout of Marcus Smart, have reduced the Wizards’ salary by more than $8 million.

Smart forfeited $6.8 million of his $21.59 million salary as part of his buyout, while Wesley gave up approximately $1.38 million of his $4.73 million salary.

As a result, both players combined now count toward the Washington’s cap for $18.13 million instead of $26.31 million. The Wizards, however, won’t create any cap space as a result of the moves.

According to ESPN’s Bobby Marks, the Wizards also have their full non-taxpayer mid-level exception ($14.1 million), as well as two trade exceptions worth $13.45 million and $9.9 million.