Trail Blazers’ Blake Wesley Out Indefinitely With Broken Bone In Foot

Portland Trail Blazers guard Blake Wesley has suffered a fracture to the fifth metatarsal bone in his right foot and is out indefinitely, the team announced Sunday. The Blazers noted that Wesley’s recovery timeline will be determined at a later date.

Blake Wesley Injured Right Foot Against Nuggets

Wesley injured his right foot during Friday night’s game against the Denver Nuggets. The 22-year-old exited after nine minutes and did not return. He finished with five points, two rebounds, and two assists.

Per ESPN’s Shams Charania, Wesley joined the Trail Blazers on a one-year, $2.38 million deal in July. He signed with Portland shortly after reaching a contract buyout with the Washington Wizards.

The 6-foot-5 Wesley was part of the deal that sent Kelly Olynyk to the San Antonio Spurs.

OFFICIAL: Blake Wesley suffered a fracture to the fifth metatarsal of his right foot during Friday’s victory versus the Nuggets at Moda Center. His timeline for return will be determined at a later date. 🔗: https://t.co/VdBPXQOvs7 pic.twitter.com/u5bJmqTkIK — Portland Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) November 3, 2025



Wesley was selected with the 25th pick in the 2022 draft out of Notre Dame and spent his first three seasons with the Spurs, averaging 4.3 points, 1.1 rebounds, 2.0 assists, and 14.3 minutes across 156 games (four starts).

In 58 games off the bench with San Antonio last season, Wesley averaged 3.7 points, 1.1 rebounds, 2.0 assists, and 11.8 minutes per contest while shooting 43.5% from the field and 29.3% from beyond the arc.

The Indiana native scored a season-high 15 points at Denver on April 2.

According to RealGM, Wesley has been more efficient in the G League than he has in the NBA, making 45.6% of his shots from the floor and 35.9% of his 3-point attempts for the Austin Spurs.

Wesley’s Injury Creates An Opportunity For Caleb Love

With Scoot Henderson out due to a hamstring tear, Wesley has played in each of Portland’s first six games, averaging career highs of 6.0 points, 2.3 rebounds, 3.2 assists, and 1.7 steals to go with 16.3 minutes per outing.

Since Wesley is now sidelined, rookie Caleb Love could receive increased playing time. The undrafted guard has appeared in two games for Portland, averaging 5.0 points, 2.5 assists, and 9.5 minutes per contest.

In 174 career NCAA games (169 starts) with North Carolina and Arizona across five seasons, he averaged 15.9 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 1.1 steals, and 33 minutes while shooting 38% from the floor.

Joining Wesley and Henderson on the bench is nine-time All-Star guard Damian Lillard, who will spend the entire 2025-26 season recovering from an Achilles tear.

The Trail Blazers host the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday night.