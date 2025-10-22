Trail Blazers Exercise 2026-27 Team Options on Scoot Henderson, Kris Murray, Donovan Clingan

After the Portland Trail Blazers reached contract extensions with Toumani Camara and Shaedon Sharpe, they exercised their 2026-27 team options on Scoot Henderson, Kris Murray, and Donovan Clingan.

Per Spotrac, the moves were largely a formality and part of the players’ rookie contracts, representing fourth-year options on Henderson and Murray, and a third-year option on Clingan.

All Three Players Are Former First-Round Picks

The Trail Blazers selected Henderson with the No. 3 overall pick of the 2023 NBA draft. He showed promising growth last season, averaging 12.7 points, 3.0 rebounds, 5.1 assists, and 1.0 steals per game.

However, the 6-foot-3 guard suffered a left hamstring tear during a volunteer workout.

Henderson hasn’t played since then, and the injury was expected to sideline him between four and eight weeks. He expected to enter training camp to compete with Jrue Holiday and Sharpe for a starting spot at point guard.

Murray, meanwhile, went 23rd overall in the first round of the 2023 draft. The 6-foot-8 wing has not developed into a consistent reserve after two seasons, but he’s played in 131 games (35 starts), averaging 5.1 points and 3.1 rebounds.

Clingan, the No. 9 pick of the 2024 draft, has emerged as the Blazers’ starting center after Deandre Ayton signed with the Los Angeles Lakers during the summertime.

The 7-foot-2 big man played 67 games (37 starts) of his rookie season, averaging 6.5 points, 7.9 rebounds, and 1.6 blocks, while ranking seventh in the NBA in blocks (110) and 10th in offensive rebounds (217).

He went on to receive NBA All-Rookie Second Team honors.

Trail Blazers Extended Shaedon Sharpe, Toumani Camara

Over the weekend, the Trail Blazers reached a four-year rookie extension with guard Shaedon Sharpe worth $90 million and an $82 million four-year extension with forward Toumani Camara.

Last season, Camara averaged 11.3 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.2 assists per contest. His 1.5 steals per game ranked ninth in the league, and he earned All-Defensive Second Team honors.

Sharpe also averaged 18.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 2.8 assists last season.

“It just alleviates so much stress. There are so many things in an NBA season that provide stress to you. It’s one of those things you just get it out the way,” Blazers coach Chauncey Billups said.

“You can really now focus on trying to be the best that you can be, helping the team the best that you can and not have the pressure of worrying about: ‘If I don’t play well, what can happen?’”

Billups said the starters for Wednesday’s season opener against the Minnesota Timberwolves will be Sharpe, Camara, Clingan, Holiday, and Deni Avdija.