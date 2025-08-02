Trail Blazers Guarantee Duop Reath’s $2.22M Salary For 2025-26

The Portland Trail Blazers will fully guarantee the $2.22 million salary of Duop Reath for the 2025-26 season, sources told HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto on Friday.

Trail Blazers Could Tender A Qualifying Offer To Duop Reath

Per Spotrac, Reath is set to enter the final season of his three-year, $6.22 million contract. The Blazers will have the option to tender him a qualifying offer and make him a restricted free agent next summer.

Reath, 26, went undrafted out of LSU in October 2023 and signed a contract with Portland. The 6-foot-10 center has spent the last two seasons with the Blazers.

In 114 career NBA regular-season games (20 starts), he has averaged 7.1 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 14.8 minutes per contest while shooting 45.1% from the floor, 34.8% from deep, and 77.4% at the foul line.

The big man averaged 9.1 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 0.6 blocks per game while shooting 35.9% from 3-point territory as a rookie, but he saw his playing time diminish last season.

Reath Saw Less Playing Time With Portland Last Season

Reath went from logging 17.9 minutes per night over 68 games (20 starts) during his rookie campaign to 10.2 minutes per contest over 46 games off the bench in 2024-25.

This was largely in part due to the addition of rookie center Donovan Clingan. Previous starting center Deandre Ayton is also now with the Los Angeles Lakers, and the Blazers selected a big man in the first round in Yang Hansen.

If Hansen is able to earn minutes as a rookie under head coach Chauncey Billups, Reath will continue to have a lesser role in the rotation. His minutes could be limited if Robert Williams is healthy as well.

In Portland’s 128-107 road loss to the Sacramento Kings on March 27, Reath recorded a season-high 17 points on 5-of-11 (45.5%) shooting from the field and 3-for-7 (42.9%) from beyond the arc.

Blazers Acquired Jrue Holiday, Reunited With Damian Lillard

The Trail Blazers have made a few moves this offseason, bringing back nine-time All-Star guard Damian Lillard and signing guards Caleb Love and Sidy Cissoko to two-way contracts.

Earlier this offseason, the Blazers traded Anfernee Simons and two second-round draft picks to the Boston Celtics for veteran guard Jrue Holiday, who they originally traded to Boston in October 2023.

According to Spotrac, Matisse Thybulle also exercised his $11.55 million contract option for the 2025-26 season, keeping him with Portland for at least one more year.

Thybulle was limited to just 15 games in 2024-25 due to injuries. He underwent a procedure in October, just before the start of the regular season, to address inflammation in his right knee.

In addition, Portland signed free agent guard Blake Wesley to a one-year contract. The deal is reportedly a fully guaranteed deal, per Sean Highkin of Rose Garden Report.