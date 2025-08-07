The Portland Trail Blazers have reportedly been unable to gain any traction on trade talks involving Jerami Grant, according to NBA insider Sean Highkin of The Rose Garden Report.

Jerami Grant Owed $102.6 Million Over The Next Three Years

The Trail Blazers made the decision not to make any changes at the trade deadline in February. Then after missing the playoffs for the fourth consecutive year, they opted to make several moves this offseason.

Portland traded for Jrue Holiday and also brought back All-Star guard Damian Lillard. However, the Blazers were unable to find a trade partner for Deandre Ayton, so they had to waive him.

The Blazers at one point had Ayton, Robert Williams III, and Grant on the trade block, according to Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints. Both Williams and Grant are still on the roster.

As for Grant, his situation is a bit more complicated. The 31-year-old is owed $102.6 million over the next three years. This is part of the five-year, $160 million contract he signed with Portland in July 2023.

Not many teams are willing to trade for a player with such a contract and a lengthy injury history. He averaged 14.4 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.1 assists, and 32.4 minutes in 47 games (all starts) with the Trail Blazers in 2024-25.

Grant Hasn’t Played In At Least 70 Games Since 2019-20

Grant suffered an ankle injury in January and experienced knee discomfort in April.

With the Detroit Pistons in December 2021, he underwent surgery to repair the ulnar collateral ligament (UCL) in his right thumb and was ruled out for at least six weeks.

On March 28, 2022, Grant was ruled out for the remainder of the 2021-22 season with a calf strain. He hasn’t played in at least 70 games in a single season since 2019-20 with the Denver Nuggets.

So teams aren’t exactly lining up to work out a trade deal for the 11-year veteran. This means the Blazers could be stuck with him next season.

There is a possibility that general manager Joe Cronin could discuss a contract buyout with Grant, but that probably won’t happen until 2026.

The Phoenix Suns somehow managed to do that for Bradley Beal.

Unless something drastic takes place, Grant will likely remain the starting power forward for the Trail Blazers.