Trail Blazers Name Tiago Splitter Interim Coach

Assistant coach and former NBA player Tiago Splitter was named interim coach of the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday after Chauncey Billups was placed on leave following the announcement that Billups had been charged with participating in a conspiracy to fix high-stakes card games.

Tiago Splitter Joined Trail Blazers This Summer As An Assistant

Federal authorities said Thursday that Billups and Miami Heat player Terry Rozier had been indicted in separate cases alleging sprawling schemes to rake in millions.

“We are aware of the allegations involving head coach Chauncey Billups, and the Trail Blazers are fully cooperating with the investigation. Billups has been placed on immediate leave, and Tiago Splitter will assume head coaching duties in the interim. Any further questions should be directed to the NBA,” the team said in a statement.

Splitter, 40, was made an assistant on Billups’ staff in June. He previously served as head coach for Paris Basketball in the top French league for one season after a stint as an assistant for the Houston Rockets.

A 6-foot-11 center from Brazil, Splitter was selected 28th overall by the San Antonio Spurs in the 2007 NBA draft. He played seven years in the league with the Spurs, Atlanta Hawks, and Philadelphia 76ers before officially retiring from basketball in 2018.

He won an NBA championship in 2014 with San Antonio.

In 355 career NBA regular-season games (153 starts), Splitter averaged 7.9 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.2 assists, and 19.2 minutes per contest while shooting 55.5% from the field and 69.7% from the foul line.

Chauncey Billups Had Signed A Multi-Year Extension

In April, Billups had signed a multi-year contract extension with the Trail Blazers and entered his fifth season with the team on Wednesday, losing the opener at home to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

“I’m just so happy, with what we’ve done and where I think we can go,” Billups said after signing his extension. “So much promise here. I’m pumped about it.”

Billups led Portland to a 36-46 (.439) record last season, but the team missed out on the playoffs for the fourth straight season after finishing 12th in the Western Conference.

Despite missing the postseason, Billups led the Blazers to a 23-18 record from Jan. 19 to Apr. 13, ranking in the top five in the NBA in defense and third in transition defense during that span, per ESPN Stats & Information.

Billups is 117-211 (.357) in his four seasons as Trail Blazers coach, his first head-coaching opportunity. Portland’s 36 wins last season were its most since 2020-21, when it made its last playoff appearance.