Portland Trail Blazers guard Scoot Henderson suffered a left hamstring tear during an offseason workout on Friday and is expected to miss four to weeks, the team announced.

According to the Cleveland Clinic, Grade 2 and Grade 3 hamstring injuries take longer to heal, especially if surgery is required. Athletes usually only need surgery if they have a severe Grade 3 hamstring tear.

The Trail Blazers did not unveil the severity of Henderson’s hamstring tear. It’s also unclear how Henderson’s absence to start the season will impact Portland’s rotation.

— Portland Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) September 26, 2025



The 21-year-old expected to enter training camp next week to compete with Jrue Holiday and Shaedon Sharpe for a starting spot at point guard.

Now because of his injury, Holiday and Sharpe could be named the starting duo.

Another possibility is Deni Avdija starting alongside Holiday, with Jerami Grant and Toumani Camara taking over the two wing spots.

Trail Blazers Drafted Henderson In 2023

Henderson was selected No. 3 overall by the Blazers in the 2023 NBA draft.

During his rookie 2023-24 NBA season, Henderson averaged 14 points, 3.1 rebounds, 5.4 assists, and 28.5 minutes per contest in 62 games (32 starts). The Georgia native also shot 38.5% from the field and 32.5% from deep.

In Portland’s 127-116 home loss to the Phoenix Suns on Jan. 14, 2024, he recorded a career-high 33 points on 11-of-31 (35.5%) shooting from the floor and 4-for-9 (44.4%) from 3-point territory.

Then in 66 games (10 starts) last season, Henderson averaged 12.7 points, 3.0 rebounds, 5.1 assists, 1.0 steals, and 26.7 minutes per contest while shooting career bests of 41.9% from the field and 35.4% from beyond the arc.

After the 2023 draft, Henderson signed a four-year, $44.36 million rookie-scale contract with Portland. The Blazers exercised his $10.74 million club option for the 2025-26 season last October.

His deal includes a $13.58 million team option for 2026-27, and the deadline for his second option is Oct. 31. The team is hoping that Henderson’s ball security and shooting will improve in his third season.

The Trail Blazers begin preseason Oct. 8 against the Golden State Warriors, then host the Minnesota Timberwolves on Oct. 22 to open their 2025-26 regular season.