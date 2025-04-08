Trail Blazers sign new contract extension with GM Joe Cronin

Joe Cronin fist joined the Trail Blazers as an intern, and then gained experience within the organization through a range of front office roles. 19 years later, he learned certain skills that made him the club’s general manager, as the franchise has decided to continue placing their trust in him.

This is why Portland has agreed to a multi-year contract extension, after nearly three years of experience in this position. The executive is known for engineering rosters with famous trades that include the addition of Jerami Grant, Deandre Ayton and Toumani Camara, and Deni Avdija.

Under his leadership, the Trail Blazers have added talent within the draft after selecting Shaedon Sharpe in 2022, Scoot Henderson in 2023, and Donovon Clingan last year.

All of these players eventually earned recognition throughout the NBA, as both Sharpe and Henderson, along with Camara (2024), have been named to NBA Rising Stars teams at various All-Star weekends.

“Joe has demonstrated leadership and vision during his time as General Manager, and I’m excited to see him continue building the foundation for a long-term, winning team,” said Jody Allen, who serves as chair within the Portland organization.

The executive then added that, “We are all thrilled with the team’s forward momentum and excited for the future of Trail Blazers basketball,” as they hope to continue the process to send the Oregon club back into title contention.

“I am honored that Jody and Bert have put their continued trust in me and thank them for believing in this opportunity to further our pursuit of building a winning team in Portland,” Cronin shared after signing the extension. “My vision is to have a competitive roster with the potential for sustained success, while creating a culture that helps all our players, coaches and staff thrive. I couldn’t be more excited for what’s to come.”