Trail Blazers Sign Sean Pedulla, Waive 3 Players

Hours after the Portland Trail Blazers signed guard Sean Pedulla to a training camp deal on Tuesday, the team subsequently waived the former Ole Miss star. He’s now expected to join the Rip City Remix, the Blazers’ G League affiliate, Sean Highkin of Rose Garden Report posted on X.

Sean Pedulla To Join Remix After Trail Blazers Waived Him

Pedulla reportedly reached an agreement with the Blazers back in June on an Exhibit 10 deal. This type of contract can be converted into a two-way deal before the regular season begins.

A native of Edmond, Oklahoma, Pedulla was a 2024 All-ACC honoree at Virginia Tech before transferring to Mississippi for his senior season in 2024-25.

The 6-foot-1 guard averaged 15.4 points, 3.5 rebounds, 3.8 assists, and 1.9 steals per game across 36 contests for Ole Miss, earning a spot on the All-SEC third team.

He also suited up for Portland’s Summer League team in July, appearing in five games and logging 5.0 points, 1.8 rebounds, 2.0 assists, and 12.3 minutes per contest.

The Blazers had a full 21-man preseason roster entering Tuesday, but they waived forwards MarJon Beauchamp and Andrew Carr, as well as center Liam Robbins, in order to add Pedulla.

Beauchamp, Carr, and Robbins, who all signed non-guaranteed camp contracts with Portland last week, are expected to join the Remix ahead of the upcoming campaign.

Scoot Henderson Out 4-8 Weeks With Hamstring Tear

Last month, the Blazers announced that third-year guard Scoot Henderson suffered a left hamstring tear during an offseason workout and is expected to miss four to eight weeks.

The Trail Blazers did not unveil the severity of Henderson’s hamstring tear. It’s also unclear how Henderson’s absence to start the season will impact Portland’s rotation.

Henderson was selected No. 3 overall by the Blazers in the 2023 NBA draft.

During his rookie 2023-24 NBA season, Henderson averaged 14 points, 3.1 rebounds, 5.4 assists, and 28.5 minutes per contest in 62 games (32 starts). The Georgia native also shot 38.5% from the field and 32.5% from deep.

In Portland’s 127-116 home loss to the Phoenix Suns on Jan. 14, 2024, he recorded a career-high 33 points on 11-of-31 (35.5%) shooting from the floor and 4-for-9 (44.4%) from 3-point territory.

Then in 66 games (10 starts) last season, Henderson averaged 12.7 points, 3.0 rebounds, 5.1 assists, 1.0 steals, and 26.7 minutes per contest while shooting career bests of 41.9% from the field and 35.4% from beyond the arc.

The Trail Blazers begin preseason Oct. 8 against the Golden State Warriors, then host the Minnesota Timberwolves on Oct. 22 to open their 2025-26 season.