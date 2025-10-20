Trail Blazers, Toumani Camara Reach 4-Year, $82M Extension

The Portland Trail Blazers have reportedly reached a four-year, $82 million contract extension with forward Toumani Camara, agent Dave Putterie told ESPN’s Shams Charania on Sunday.

The four-year extension will replace Camara’s $2.4 million team option for the 2026-27 season. Portland has now locked in the 25-year-old through the 2029-30 campaign.

Trail Blazers Drafted Toumani Camara In 2023

Camara was selected 52nd overall by the Phoenix Suns in the 2023 NBA draft out of Dayton. The Trail Blazers acquired him from the Suns in the three-team trade that sent Damian Lillard to the Milwaukee Bucks and Deandre Ayton to Portland along with Camara.

During his rookie 2023-24 season, the 6-foot-8 wing averaged 7.5 points, 4.9 rebounds, 1.2 assists, and 24.8 minutes per game in 70 outings (49 starts). He also shot 45% from the field, 33.7% from beyond the arc, and 75.8% at the free throw line.

In 78 games (all starts) last season, Camara averaged career highs of 11.3 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.5 steals, and 32.7 minutes per contest with a shooting line of .458/.375/.722.

Portland Trail Blazers All-Defensive forward Toumani Camara has agreed on a four-year, $82 million contract extension with the franchise, agent Dave Putterie tells ESPN. Camara has blossomed into a vital and durable two-way player after being picked No. 52 in the 2023 NBA draft. pic.twitter.com/w26EMi6V8N — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) October 19, 2025



Per Basketball Reference, Camara finished ninth in total steals among NBA players and became one of seven players with 100 steals and 50 blocks in a single season.

In Portland’s 118-108 home loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Jan. 26, he recorded a career-high 24 points on 8-of-11 (72.7%) shooting from the floor while hitting all five 3-point attempts.

According to ESPN Stats & Information, Camera was the first Trail Blazers player to make an All-Defensive team since the 2003-04 season, when Theo Ratliff, who was acquired via trade from the Atlanta Hawks that season, also was a second-team selection.

Portland Signs Shaedon Sharpe To Rookie Extension

Since Camara’s extension left enough luxury tax space in 2026-27, the Trail Blazers were able to sign guard Shaedon Sharpe to a four-year, $90 million rookie extension.

Sharpe, 22, was the No. 7 overall pick in the 2022 NBA draft. He’s averaged 14.3 points, 3.9 rebounds, 2.1 assists, and 27.7 minutes in 184 career regular-season games (92 starts) across three seasons.

Last season, he averaged 18.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.8 assists in 72 games (52 starts). His player efficiency rating (14.5) and usage percentage (25.1%) were both career highs.

However, Sharpe struggled throughout the season with his shooting efficiency and defense — his 3-point percentage declined to a career-worst 31.1% despite having a 3-point attempt rate of 42.8%.

As Charania noted, his seven career games with at least 30 points are the most by any Trail Blazers player before turning 22 years old. He scored a career-high 36 points in a win at Toronto on April 3.

Portland hosts the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday to open its 2025-26 season.