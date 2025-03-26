UNC point guard Elliot Cadeau has officially hit the transfer portal with a “do not contact” tag. That usually means one thing—he already knows where he’s going. Cadeau started 31 games as a freshman and has major upside as a distributor. With top programs in play, here’s a look at the betting odds for his next team.

Odds for Elliot Cadeau’s Next Team

Team Odds Implied Probability St. John’s -150 60.0% Texas Tech +400 20.0% Arkansas +600 14.3% Seton Hall +900 10.0% BYU +1200 7.7% Duke +20000 0.5%

Is Cadeau Going to St. John’s?

St. John’s is the favorite—and it’s not close. Cadeau is from New Jersey. He was linked to the Red Storm coming out of high school. Now, Rick Pitino is pushing hard for a high-IQ point guard to run the offense, and Cadeau fits. The “do not contact” status suggests something’s already in motion.

Could Texas Tech Land Cadeau?

Cadeau once called Texas Tech his dream school. He visited Lubbock during his recruitment and still has admiration for the program. Texas Tech needs a true point guard, and the Big 12 offers the spotlight he might want. They’re the top challenger to St. John’s.

What About Arkansas With Calipari?

With John Calipari now at Arkansas, any top-tier guard in the portal is in play. Cadeau would fit well in Calipari’s system, which consistently puts point guards in the NBA conversation. The NIL support at Arkansas is strong, and the team are in the hunt.

Does Seton Hall Have a Shot?

Seton Hall checks the hometown box and has a good defensive culture under Shaheen Holloway. Cadeau could run the offense right away. But the ceiling isn’t as high as his other options. If he prioritizes comfort and control over visibility, they’re a sleeper.

Is BYU a Sleeper Team?

BYU has money, plain and simple. They’ve quietly become one of the most aggressive NIL programs in the country. Cadeau would have a clear role and big paycheck. It’s not a traditional fit, but they’re in the mix because of resources.

Nick Raffoul, Head of News at Basketball Insiders, weighed in on Cadeau’s transfer odds:

“Cadeau’s portal entry didn’t catch insiders off guard, but the ‘do not contact’ label suggests this decision’s already mapped out. The betting markets are heavily favoring St. John’s, and that aligns with what we’re hearing behind the scenes. Texas Tech and Arkansas are still in the hunt, but unless something changes fast, Pitino has probably won this one.”