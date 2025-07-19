Troubling Details Revealed In Terry Rozier Betting Investigation

Troubling details have been revealed by federal investigators looking into unusual activity regarding NBA guard Terry Rozier.

Rozier most recently represented the Miami Heat but the game causing the most curiosity is from during his time with the Charlotte Hornets. A professional bettor placed 30 bets in the span of 46 minutes for a game between the Hornets and New Orleans Pelicans.

On March 23, 2023, a bettor at a sportsbook in Mississippi placed $13,759 worth of bets on unders for Rozier statistics in the game in question. Rozier exited the game after 10 minutes citing a foot issue.

It has been found that at least six sportsbooks across several states detected peculiar betting on Rozier that day. Most of the activity occurred in Louisiana and Mississippi.

The main bettor in question netted over $13,000 in profit. Rozier was not on the injury report prior to the game and left with five points, four rebounds and two assists. Those stats were all below the betting unders.

Rozier’s attorney Jim Trusty said the player is not a target of the investigation.

“It’s unfortunate that he’s a big name in sports and is having to endure all this,” Trusty told ESPN. “My hope and expectation is that at some point that they’ll be done with their investigation and will be professional enough to let us know that it’s 100% over and that they reached the same conclusion that was reached in 2023.”

The Heat currently owe Rozier $26.6 million for the 2025-26 season.

Rozier Hoping To Avoid Same Betting Fate As Jontay Porter

This federal gambling investigation is part of the same one that led to Jontay Porter getting banned from the NBA.

In July 2024, Porter — the brother of Michael Porter Jr. — pleaded guilty to conspiracy charges. He admitted to removing himself from two games that helped bettors win wagers on his “unders.”

Some of the same betting accounts that wagered on Porter also bet on Rozier’s unders. There are also multiple college games that have been flagged for suspicious activity.

Currently, guard Malik Beasley is also under investigation in federal gambling inquiry.

None of this bodes well for the NBA’s image and its growing relationship with gambling.