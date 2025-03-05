Two former NCAA champion teammates are helping the Cavaliers dominate in 2024-25

At 51-10, the Cleveland Cavaliers are first in the Eastern Conference with 20 games left. The team is on an 11-game win streak. That includes wins in 15 of their last 16 games.

Cleveland is fueled by their starting lineup full of all-stars. However, the Cavs have a deep bench rotation, and head coach Kenny Atkinson relies on his depth. Two of his top players off the bench are a pair of NCAA champion teammates. De’Andre Hunter and Ty Jerome have been difference-makers for Cleveland in 2024-25.

De’Andre Hunter and Ty Jerome are thriving with the Cavaliers

Ty Jerome and De’Andre Hunter are Cavaliers through and through 🫡⚔️ pic.twitter.com/HJs9pam3G2 — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) February 24, 2025



In 2019, De’Andre Hunter and Ty Jerome were on the Virginia Cavaliers NCAA men’s basketball team that won the National Championship. Both players were first-round picks and they’ve had different paths in the NBA. De’Andre Hunter was the fourth overall pick by the Atlanta Hawks. He played six and a half seasons for Atlanta before they traded him at the 2024-25 deadline to Cleveland. Hunter played 300 games for the Hawks and made 241 starts.

Hunter was having a career-best season with the Hawks and he’s carried that production over to the Cavaliers. For the season, he is averaging (18.2) points per game. A new career-high. Hunter has only played nine games for the Cavs but he’s been a key piece off the bench. His former Virginia teammate Ty Jerome was a first-round pick in 2019. He’s played in four different organizations over his six professional seasons.

Jerome’s best production has come in 2024-25, his first season with Cleveland. He’s played in 57 of their 62 games. His (12.1) points, (2.6) rebounds, and (1.2) steals per game are all new career-highs. De’Andre Hunter and Ty Jerome are an elite tandem off the bench for head coach Kenny Atkinson. How far can the former NCAA champion teammates take the Cavaliers in the postseason? According to odds via BetOnline, the Cavs are (+550) to win the NBA Finals.