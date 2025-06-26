Two point guards are being monitored by the Kings ahead of free agency next week

At the 2024-25 deadline, the Kings traded long-time PG De’Aaron Fox to the Spurs. That left a void at PG for the remainder of the season.

Ahead of free agency beginning on June 30, the Kings reportedly have interest in two point guards. Sam Amick of The Athletic noted that Sacramento is monitoring Tyus Jones and Russell Westbrook. The Kings must address PG this offseason. What player fits best with the 2025-26 roster?

Will Tyus Jones or Russell Westbrook play for the Kings in 2025-26?

Last season, the Kings finished 40-42 in the Western Conference. For the 18th time in the last 19 years, Sacramento missed the postseason. One glaring need for the team in 2024-25 is to add depth at PG. Malik Monk is listed as the team’s current depth chart, but his natural posistion is SG. The Kings must add a legitimate ball-handler who can set up his teammates and run the offense.

Sam Amick of The Athletic says two veteran PGs are on the Kings’ radar this offseason. They are Tyus Jones and Russell Westbrook. Jones was with the Phoenix Suns last season. He played on a one-year, $3 million deal. The 29-year-old played in 81 of their 82 games and made 58 starts. His 5.3 assists per game were the second most on the team after Devin Booker.

Russell Westbrook was with the Denver Nuggets in 2024-25. He played in 75 of their 82 regular-season games and made 36 starts. Last year was Westbrook’s 17th season in the NBA, but he’s showing no signs of slowing down. If given the opportunity, Westbrook still has the stamina to be a starting PG in the NBA. Adding a starting PG is a serious need for the Kings this offseason. Tyus Jones and Russell Westbrook are two players the team is considering.

The safer option for Sacramento might be to sign Tyus Jones. Russell Westbrook impacts winning basketball, but he might not fit in with the Kings’ veteran starters. Tyus Jones is seven years younger than Westbrook. Additionally, Jones is a more consistent shooter than the nine-time all-star. Last season, Jones made .414% of his three-pointers. Adding a point guard is not up for discussion this offseason. Who will the team sign when free agency officially begins?