Two Prospects Emerge in Early 2026 NBA Draft Conversations

Biliew Builds Momentum at Wake Forest

The early stretch of the 2025 college basketball season has given scouts a clearer look at a wide range of prospects, from elite freshmen to experienced veterans. Among the latter group, Wake Forest forward Omaha Biliew delivered his strongest performance of the year on Sunday in the Demon Deacons’ win over UMass Lowell.

Biliew scored 13 points with four rebounds while shooting a perfect 4-of-4 from the field, 3-of-3 from deep and 2-for-2 at the line. It was a stark contrast to his early-season averages of 3.3 points and 1.7 rebounds on 17.6% shooting. The former five-star high school recruit, rated No. 13 nationally in the 2023 class by 247Sports, transferred to Wake Forest after one season at Iowa State.

During the 2024–25 campaign, Biliew played only 9.5 minutes per game across 13 appearances. This year, however, his role has expanded, and Sunday’s performance could mark the start of a more consistent stretch. At 6-foot-8 and 230 pounds, he has the physical tools to gain traction as a draft prospect, but he must string together steady production to climb into NBA range.

Lawal’s Strong Start Boosts His Draft Case

Virginia Tech senior Toibu Lawal has been more consistent in his collegiate career, and he continued that trend with another standout outing on Sunday. The London native finished with 18 points, 15 rebounds, an assist, three blocks and zero turnovers in a win over Charlotte, pushing the Hokies to a 4-0 record.

Listed at 6-foot-8 and 215 pounds, Lawal brings high-end athleticism and effort to the frontcourt. Through four games, he is averaging 14 points, 11.8 rebounds and 2.3 blocks per contest while shooting 47.2% from the field. His 16.7% mark from three remains a weakness, but his defensive upside and rebounding presence give him a viable path to the next level.

What Comes Next

Conference play will provide a far tougher evaluation environment for both players. Biliew needs to show consistency to re-enter the conversation he once occupied as a top-20 recruit. Lawal, meanwhile, has positioned himself as a possible second-round option if he continues to impact games with energy, rim protection and interior finishing.

For now, both have taken meaningful early steps toward appearing on 2026 NBA Draft boards.