Ty Jerome is signing a three-year, $28 million deal with the Memphis Grizzlies

During the 2024-25 season, backup PG Ty Jerome was a key role player for the Cavaliers. He played in a career-high 70 games and made three starts for Cleveland.

Ahead of free agency, there were reports that the Cavaliers could struggle to bring back Sam Merrill and Ty Jerome. Merrill got a four-year, $38 million deal with Cleveland. Jerome did not re-sign with the Cavs. ESPN insider Shams Charania reported that the former first-round pick is signing a three-year, $28 million deal with the Memphis Grizzlies.

Ty Jerome will be the backup PG in Memphis

Free agent guard Ty Jerome has agreed to a three-year, $28 million deal with the Memphis Grizzlies, with a player option in year three, sources tell ESPN. Kieran Piller and Mark Bartelstein of @PrioritySports negotiated the new deal with the Grizzlies. pic.twitter.com/guChFbO1BI — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 30, 2025



With the 24th pick in the 2019 NBA draft, Ty Jerome was selected by the 76ers out of Virginia. He was traded from Philadelphia to Boston, and the Celtics immediately sent him to the Suns. That’s where Jerome played his rookie season in 2018-19. Over six years, Ty Jerome has bounced around the NBA. Ahead of the 2023-24 season, Jerome signed a two-year, $5 million deal with the Cavaliers.

Unfortunately, Jerome missed nearly the entire season due to an ankle injury that required surgery. However, the 27-year-old did not let a lost season affect his 2024-25 campaign. Ty Jerome had a career-best season last year with the Cavaliers. His 70 games were a new personal best. Additionally, his 12.5 points and .439 three-point percentage were a new career-high for Jerome.

Ty Jerome on his instagram story: MEANT TO BE. 〽️ pic.twitter.com/J6p9HF6kMl — Grizzlies SZN (@Grizzlies_szn) July 1, 2025

Despite his best professional season, the Cavaliers were not able to re-sign Jeome this offseason. Instead, the former first-round pick is signing a three-year, $28 million deal with the Grizzlies. The third year of that contract is a player option. In 2024-25, Ty Jerome was one of six bench players to score 800 points. On top of that, he had five games with 25+ points or more off the bench. Tied for the third-best in the NBA last season.

Next season, Ty Jerome will be the backup PG to Memphis’ Ja Morant. With the Cavaliers in 2024-25, Jerome proved to be a reliable piece off the bench. The Grizzlies need that type of production from Jerome in 2025-26. He joins a Grizzlies team that made the playoffs but lost in the first round last season. Memphis is eager to take the next step forward as a franchise. Can the team add more depth through free agency to improve their roster?