Ty Lawson, Marcus Thorton Respond To Brandon Jennings’ 1-on-1 Challenge

Former NBA player Brandon Jennings is getting a lot of responses after he said, “Jrue Holiday was never better than me in the game of basketball” and that he wants to play Jeff Teague, Ty Lawson, and Lou Williams in a one-on-one challenge.

Ty Lawson Thinks Brandon Jennings’ 55-Point Game Was A Fluke

In a recent episode of the Playback Podcast, Lawson had reminded Jennings that while he once dropped 55 points against the Golden State Warriors, it never happened again. Jennings immediately shut that down.

“I don’t even bring that game up, I never bring that game up,” he said.

Jennings also responded to Jeff Teague’s claim that he never played with NBA superstars.

“You ain’t never played with no killers,” Teague had said.

Ty Lawson claps back at Brandon Jennings 👀👀👀 “You weren’t nicer than me in the NBA” The whole 2009 draft class not going for the disrespect pic.twitter.com/GvLwW15Inr — LegendOfWinning (@LegendOfWinning) March 21, 2025

Marcus Thornton calls out Brandon Jennings “You talk like you averaged 40 points a game in the league and were a multiple-time All-Star. You wasn’t like that, bruh.” 😳 (h/t @big_business_ ) pic.twitter.com/kAH6XnplvP — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) March 20, 2025



Both Lawson and Thornton have clapped back at Jennings on social media in recent days. It sounds like it’s all just talk, which means a one-on-one game for each isn’t happening.

Ty Lawson: “You weren’t nicer than me in the NBA.”

Marcus Thornton: “Bro, what’s going on with you, man? You couldn’t do nothing with me on the court at all… You’re too small, you talk like you averaged 40 points a game in the league and was a multiple-time All-Star. You wans’t like that, bruh.”

Jennings Says Players Are Getting Paid Today Because Of Him

Jennings fired back, saying that he was the star player for the Milwaukee Bucks as a rookie, and “Everybody is getting paid today because of me… Don’t do that s—t.”

In 2008, Jennings skipped college and proved that a player didn’t need the NCAA to make it to the NBA. Other players to go straight to the professional level include Moses Malone, Kevin Garnett, Tracy McGrady, Kobe Bryant, and LeBron James.

Nowadays, young stars like Cooper Flagg and Kam Jones are making millions before they even hit the draft. But when Jeff Teague and Lawson question his legacy, they ignore the fact that he didn’t even play college ball.

Jennings wasn’t waiting for a “killer” teammate; he was balling out during his rookie season and beyond. And now, every college athlete cashing NIL checks is proof that he made the right decision.

In the 2009-10 season with the Bucks, Jennings was selected to the All-Rookie First Team after averaging 15.5 points, 3.4 rebounds, 5.7 assists, 1.3 steals, and 32.6 minutes per contest in a full 82-game campaign.

Then in 66 games (all starts) of the 2011-12 season, he averaged a career-high 19.1 points, 3.4 rebounds, 5.5 assists, 1.6 steals, and 35.3 minutes per contest while shooting a career-best 41.8% from the field.