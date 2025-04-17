Clippers head coach Ty Lue believes that Ben Simmons could be the key to a deep run in the playoffs this season if he can start scoring more.

Ty Lue needs Ben Simmons to improve

Ben Simmons joined the Los Angeles Clippers midway through this season, but he has failed to make any sort of an impact since moving to Los Angeles.

Despite his difficulties on the court, Clippers head coach Ty Lue believes that Simmons could be crucial as his team enters the postseason this weekend.

Speaking to the media on Thursday ahead of the series against Denver, Lue was asked if he has spoken to Simmons at all about looking to score more after a disappointing end to the regular season.

“Yeah, we did. We talked about it the last couple of days and today he was aggressive attacking the basket, playing with pace, getting to the rim, making the plays, finishing at the rim,” Lue said.

“We need him to be aggressive. The pace is great, but also look at the rim to be a scoring threat.”

Simmons scoring has been dire for the last three seasons, with serious injuries completely changing the 28-year-old’s career.

Since joining the Clippers in February the Australian has continued to struggle for form and through his 18 appearances off the bench in 2025 he has averaged just 2.9 points per game.

WATCH: Ty Lue asks more from Simmons

Ty Lue says he has to remind Ben Simmons to score 😬 (via @TomerAzarly)pic.twitter.com/NwO4Ozg75L — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) April 16, 2025

Clippers facing stiff Denver test

The Clippers are coming up against one of the toughest teams in the Western Conference for the first round but they played some of their best basketball down the stretch as the regular season came to a close.

With that in mind, the Clippers are marginally preferred for the series against Denver as the best online sportsbooks have priced them at -110 advance from the series. The LA Clippers are +2500 to win the NBA Championship this season.

The NBA playoffs get underway on Saturday afternoon and the Clippers-Nuggets series will be the second to tip off at 3:30pm ET.