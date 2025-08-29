A Surprising Dismissal

The New York Knicks’ decision to part ways with Tom Thibodeau stunned the NBA community. Just days after leading the team to its first Eastern Conference Finals in 25 years, Thibodeau was dismissed despite having three years and more than $35 million left on his contract. Team president Leon Rose only explained the move with a statement saying the organization was “singularly focused on winning a championship.”

Ty Lue Speaks Out

Los Angeles Clippers coach Ty Lue, a longtime colleague and friend of Thibodeau, strongly disagreed with the firing. “Should he have been fired? Hell no,” Lue said on the Club Shay Shay podcast. “It’s the first time they’ve been to the conference finals in 25 years. The city was on fire, the fans were on fire. The players did a hell of a job. And Thibs did a hell of a job. To take a team to their first [conference finals] in 25 years and then get fired, like, it just doesn’t make sense.”

Indiana’s Run and the Pressure on Coaches

The Knicks fell in six games to the Indiana Pacers, who went on a stunning playoff run. Indiana defeated Doc Rivers’ Milwaukee Bucks and Kenny Atkinson’s Cleveland Cavaliers before losing in the NBA Finals. Tyrese Haliburton’s Achilles injury in Game 7 against Oklahoma City ended the Pacers’ title hopes. Lue questioned whether every coach Indiana beat should face the same scrutiny. “So everybody that Indiana beat, you want to fire their coach? It doesn’t make sense,” he said.

High Expectations for Mike Brown

Thibodeau’s replacement, Mike Brown, now inherits enormous pressure. Lue compared it to his own experience in Cleveland in 2016, when he replaced David Blatt and immediately won a championship with LeBron James leading the roster. “That’s a tough spot to be in,” Lue said, noting the Knicks don’t have a superstar of LeBron’s caliber.

Defending Thibodeau’s Style

Critics often point to Thibodeau’s demanding approach and heavy player minutes. Lue dismissed those concerns. “Whatever it takes. Do whatever it takes to win,” he said. Lue himself has managed injury-prone stars Kawhi Leonard and Paul George while still producing winning records.

Whatever the reasoning behind the Knicks’ decision, one of the NBA’s most respected coaches believes it was the wrong call.