Tyler Herro Expects To Sign Contract Extension With Heat

Miami Heat star guard Tyler Herro will soon be eligible to tack on a three-year, $149.7 million extension to the two years he already has left on his current four-year, $120 million rookie-scale contract.

Heat, Tyler Herro Have Until Oct. 20 To Reach Extension

Herro hopes to get a deal worked out next month.

“I expect to get something done,” Herro said of his contract-extension window that opens Wednesday and runs through Oct. 20, the day before the NBA opens the 2025-26 regular season.

“It’s not as important as you all think, I will say that,” Herro added. “It’s not that important to me. Being here is important — but being here at a respectable number, I should say. And for me, I have a number in my mind, as I did on the last contract extension.”

Tyler Herro on his extension this season “I expect to get something done. I’m not going to lose my joy, I ain’t going to lose my joy… it’s not that important to me. Being here is important but being here at a respectable number. I have a number in mind as I did on last contract… pic.twitter.com/XPNXDfFBnF — Heat Culture (@HeatCulture13) September 30, 2025



“And that’s why I didn’t accept the max, because I wasn’t pressed on it, and I’m not pressed on it now. I feel like a lot of people have put out that it’s $50 million or nothing,” Herro added.

“And it’s not that. You know what I mean? And at the end of the day, I want to be here, as I’ve said. But it’s about respect at the end of the day. So we’ll see what happens.”

If no agreement is reached before Oct. 20, Herro would then be eligible to sign a four-year, $206.9 million extension next offseason. He is supermax eligible (five years, $380 million) if he is named All-NBA in 2025-26.

The timing of the extension window comes with Herro out for at least the first month of the regular season following recent ankle surgery, sidelining him for training camp.

Herro Earned First All-Star Selection In 2025

In addition, Herro does not view being injured as a negotiation detriment, as the 25-year-old still remains under contract for the next two seasons.

“I still got two years left on my deal,” he said. “And this shouldn’t hinder anything. I’ll be back damn near November 15, is the latest I’ll be back, right? So you won’t even notice I’m gone. I’ll be back pretty fast.”

Although injuries have plagued Herro in the past, the former Sixth Man of the Year appeared in a career-high 77 games last season. Miami lost all five games he missed.

For a fourth straight season, Herro averaged at least 20 points, and he finished 2024-25 with five games of at least 35 points, a career-best 47.2% mark from the field, and 5.5 assists per game.

Herro also earned his first All-Star appearance.

After a career year, the Kentucky product feels he deserves an extension.

“It is important for me,” Herro said of the extension. “Been here six years. I feel like I’ve earned it. I’m not saying what I’ve earned, but I’ve earned something. And I think I deserve it and I want to be here, ultimately.

“And I’ve vocally said that. But I do want to say, it’s not like a top priority, and I’m not going to hinder this season on getting an extension or not.”

The Heat open training camp Tuesday at Florida Atlantic University.