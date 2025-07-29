Tyrese Haliburton Engaged To Longtime Girlfriend Jade Jones

Tyrese Haliburton, 25, proposed to longtime girlfriend Jade Jones, 27, on the court of Iowa State University’s Hilton Coliseum, the couple announced Monday in a joint Instagram post.

Tyrese Haliburton Presented An Open Ring Box To Jade Jones

Jones and Haliburton shared a carousel of photos on Instagram from the engagement and a video clip from the unforgettable moment, backed by “Can I Have This Dance” from High School Musical 3.

Haliburton is seen down on one knee at halfcourt of Hilton Coliseum. He is holding an open ring box as Jones expresses excitement by covering her face.

The words “Will you marry me?” are seen in lights, surrounded by red roses behind the couple. Haliburton also posted footage of the moment he placed the ring on his now-fiancée’s finger.

“The place where our story started, and where our next chapter begins❤️💍” Haliburton captioned the post.

Jones added in the Instagram post, “Future Mrs. What the Hali 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭,” a reference to Rob49’s viral social media song, “WTHelly.”

Couple Has Been Dating Since 2019

In April, Haliburton celebrated his and Jones’ sixth anniversary together.

He posted two Instagram photos of him snuggling with Jones and wrote in the caption: “6 years, countless memories, and a lifetime to go. I fall for you more everyday, I got you forever. Love you J❤️.”

Jones responded with a similar sentiment, writing, “6 years of my favorite memories with you 😘😘😘.”

She also sent a heartfelt Instagram post to Haliburton, featuring a set of photos of the couple over the years.

“6 whole years of loving you 🩷,” she wrote alongside the images. “Every single day you continue to amaze me!! You make this world shine so incredibly bright and I’m so lucky to spend life by your side. You are so special to me, our love is one in a million- My best friend forever & ever!! I love you 🫶🏼🥹.”

Haliburton added in the comments, “6 years damn, my ride or die always! Love you girl❤️.”

The two have been dating since 2019 when they attended Iowa State together. Haliburton played two seasons of college basketball with the Cyclones, while Jones was a member of the school’s cheerleading team.

Tyrese Haliburton Tore His Right Achilles In The 2025 NBA Finals

Per Basketball Reference, Haliburton was selected 12th overall by the Sacramento Kings of the 2020 NBA draft.

The Wisconsin native was traded to the Indiana Pacers in February 2022. The 6-foot-5 guard signed a five-year max contract worth up to $260 million with the team in the summer of 2023.

In 73 games (all starts) with the Pacers last season, he averaged 18.6 points, 3.5 rebounds, 9.2 assists, 1.4 steals, and 33.6 minutes per contest while shooting 47.3% from the field and 38.8% from 3-point territory.

Despite Indiana’s incredible playoff run, Haliburton suffered a torn right Achilles in Game 7 of the 2025 NBA Finals. The Pacers struggled to remain competitive without the two-time All-Star.

The Oklahoma City Thunder defeated them 103-91 to win their first NBA title.

Haliburton, who is also a two-time All-NBA member, will miss the entire 2025-26 season. He’s still in a walking boot, and the scooter he’s been getting around on can be seen in some of the proposal shots.