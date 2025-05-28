Tyrese Haliburton Joins Nikola Jokic, Oscar Robertson For NBA Playoffs Record

Indiana Pacers star guard Tyrese Haliburton recorded a historic triple-double — 32 points, 12 rebounds, and 15 assists, without committing a turnover — in Tuesday night’s 130-121 home win over the New York Knicks in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals.

Tyrese Haliburton Dominated Knicks In Game 4

The 25-year-old Haliburton became the first player in playoff history to put up at least 30 points, 10 rebounds, and 15 assists without a turnover since turnovers were first tracked in 1977-78, according to ESPN Stats & Information.

Haliburton also joined three-time MVP center Nikola Jokic and Hall of Famer Oscar Robertson as the only other players to post at least 30 points, 10 boards, and 15 dimes in a playoff game.

"I'm just trying to play the right way. I just want to impact winning." Tyrese Haliburton reacts to his all-time stat line and his focus as the @Pacers sit one win away from the Finals



“I was just trying to be aggressive,” Haliburton said. “Just trying to play my best. I felt like I let the team down in Game 3. I could have been so much better. And I felt like I responded the right way today.”

In addition, Haliburton joined Russell Westbrook as the only players to record at least 20 points five rebounds, and 10 assists in a single half in the playoffs since 1998.

Pacers Allowed John Haliburton To Return

Coincidentally, Haliburton also made NBA history on the same night his father, John, was back in attendance at Gainbridge Fieldhouse for the first time since the opening round.

John was absent from the previous eight playoff games after confronting Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo following his son’s last-second shot at the end of that first-round series.

The Pacers allowed John to return for Game 4 and sit in a suite.

JOHN HALIBURTON IS FREE 🤞 pic.twitter.com/FY6pXTbfyM — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) May 26, 2025



Haliburton acknowledged he was thrilled to have his father back in the arena, but he was more pleased with how he and the Pacers bounced back after suffering a disappointing loss at home in Game 3.

“I just want to be able to prove that I can respond when my back’s against the wall, when our team’s back is against the wall,” Haliburton said. “This is a big win for us because if we go back down there 2-2, it’s a little different momentum-wise.”

Indiana Scored 33 Points From Haliburton’s Passes

According to Basketball Reference, the Pacers had 33 points on 14-of-22 (63.6%) shooting from Haliburton’s passes. He finished 11-of-23 (47.8%) shooting from the floor, 5-of-12 (41.7%) from 3-point range, and 6-of-6 (83.3%) at the free throw line in 37 minutes of action.

“It’s pretty remarkable, but this has become his thing,” Pacers coach Rick Carlisle said. “There will be a new statistical category, perhaps, named after him somewhere down the line.

“Him and Chris Paul, these guys, there aren’t a lot of guys. I know [John] Stockton didn’t turn it over much back when he played, LeBron James didn’t turn it over very much. You can go right down the line, some of the all-time greats. And so I know he takes great pride in it and that’s a motivating factor.”

The Knicks host Indiana for Game 5 on Thursday night.