Haliburton On Pacers-Bucks Rivalry: ‘We Don’t Like Them, They Don’t Like Us’
Tyrese Haliburton did not mince words when describing the rivalry his Indiana Pacers have formed with the Milwaukee Bucks.
Speaking to media after the Pacers defeated the Bucks, 123-115, in Game 2 to take a 2-0 series lead, Haliburton was extremely candid.
“We don’t have to sit here and act like it’s any secret,” Haliburton said. “We don’t like them, they don’t like us and that’s just what it is. And I think they live for this, we live for this, so I could [not] care less. I’m out here just trying to help my team win a game.”
Haliburton finished Game 2 with 21 points, five rebounds and 12 assists in 35 minutes.
Teams which take a 2-0 series lead in the first round of the NBA Playoffs have gone on to win 188 of 201 series (93.5 percent). Indiana defeated Milwaukee in six games when the two teams met in the first round a year ago.
Game 3 will be Friday at 8 p.m. EST.
Timeline of Pacers-Bucks Rivalry
- Dec. 7, 2023: Pacers play Bucks during In-Season Tournament Semifinals. Indiana wins, 128-119, as Haliburton leads the way with 27 points and 15 assists. Haliburton steals Damian Lillard’s “Dame Time” celebration after knocking down a dagger 3-pointer.
- Dec. 13, 2023: The Bucks defeat the Pacers, 140-126. Giannis Antetokounmpo scores a franchise-record 64 points but the Pacers take the game ball for rookie Oscar Tshiebwe, who scored his first NBA point that night. Antetokounmpo goes to the Pacers locker room to pursue the ball.
- April 28, 2024: In Game 4 of their playoff series, Bobby Portis gets ejected in the first quarter after an altercation with Andrew Nembhard.
- Nov. 22, 2024: The Bucks defeat the Pacers, 129-117, in the group stage of the NBA Cup. Milwaukee goes on to win the NBA Cup.
- April 19, 2025: In Game 1, Lillard chirps Haliburton from the bench, leading to a back-and-forth.
- April 22, 2025: In Game 2, there were several instances of players clashing and tensions flaring. Technical fouls were issued.