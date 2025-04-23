Tyrese Haliburton did not mince words when describing the rivalry his Indiana Pacers have formed with the Milwaukee Bucks.

Speaking to media after the Pacers defeated the Bucks, 123-115, in Game 2 to take a 2-0 series lead, Haliburton was extremely candid.

“We don’t have to sit here and act like it’s any secret,” Haliburton said. “We don’t like them, they don’t like us and that’s just what it is. And I think they live for this, we live for this, so I could [not] care less. I’m out here just trying to help my team win a game.”

Haliburton finished Game 2 with 21 points, five rebounds and 12 assists in 35 minutes.

Teams which take a 2-0 series lead in the first round of the NBA Playoffs have gone on to win 188 of 201 series (93.5 percent). Indiana defeated Milwaukee in six games when the two teams met in the first round a year ago.

Game 3 will be Friday at 8 p.m. EST.

