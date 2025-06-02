Tyrese Haliburton Trolls Ben Stiller, Drops ‘I Run New York’ Video

Tyrese Haliburton has only added to the humiliation for New York Knicks fans after the Indiana Pacers beat their team in the East Finals.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter) after a resounding Game 6 win, Haliburton made sure to keep receipts and tell it like it is.

The Pacers star guard was recorded entering the arena wearing all black and carrying a duffel bag. Hollywood star Ben Stiller tweeted that it was good to see him packed for Game 7 in New York.

Haliburton responded after clinching Game 6, correcting Stiller by saying that it was actually to pack up the Knicks.

Nah, was to pack y’all up https://t.co/hhgo9fp8ib — Tyrese Haliburton (@TyHaliburton22) June 1, 2025

It has been a series of owning the Knicks both at the start and the finish for Haliburton. He knocked down a pivotal Game 1 tying shot at the end of regulation, adding Reggie Miller’s famous choke celebration to boot.

When a video went viral of a Pacers fan having trash bags thrown at him by Knicks fans, Haliburton invited the fan to Game 4 in Indiana. He took care of the tickets and accommodation and then Indiana went out and won Game 4.

Haliburton followed it up with another impressive showing to eliminate the Knicks in six games.

Haliburton Drops Video With ‘I Run New York’

Adding insult to injury, the 25 year old then put out a video on his social media celebrating the series victory.

It showcased Knicks fans at their most overconfident and arrogant. There were some of his big highlights during the series as well as lifting the East Finals trophy to finish.

What makes this a troll job is the background music. The entire video is set to rapper 50 Cent’s song ‘I Run New York.’

Haliburton absolutely owned the Knicks in this series and there’s nothing New York fans can do about it. The only thing he didn’t do is have a proper back-and-forth with Knicks super fan Spike Lee. Perhaps he thought that would’ve crossed the aura farming limit.

It’s safe to say that Haliburton has taken over from Trae Young as enemy No. 1.