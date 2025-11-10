Tyrese Maxey is the second player to ever open a season with 25 points and 5 assists in 10 straight games

Despite losing three of their last four games, the 76ers are still 6-4 to begin the 2025-26 season. The team is coming off a 111-108 loss to the Pistons on Sunday.

Leading the way offensively for Philadelphia to begin the year is PG Tyrese Maxey. His 33.2 points per game this season are tied with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander for the second most in the NBA. Against the Pistons on Sunday, Tyrese Maxey had 33 points and seven assists. He is now the second player to ever open a season with 25 points and five assists in 10 straight games. The only other player to do that was Sixers guard Allen Iverson in 2005-06.

Tyrese Maxey continues to shine for the 76ers early in 2025-26

Only 2 players in NBA history have opened a season with 10 straight games of 25+ PTS and 5+ AST! Tyrese Maxey (2025-26) and… Allen Iverson (2005-06) pic.twitter.com/c7Bg0Ckc9X — NBA History (@NBAHistory) November 10, 2025



Due to injuries over his career, 76ers’ Joel Embiid is no longer the same player he once was. His playing time has been limited to begin the 2025-26 season. With that, Embiid has been less effective compared to previous years. Luckily, Philadelphia has had all-star PG Tyrese Maxey to lead the way. His 33.2 points per game are the second-most in the NBA. Additionally, his 8.2 assists per game are tied with Jrue Holiday for the fifth-most in the league.

After a 111-108 loss to the Pistons, Tyrese Maxey made NBA history. He finished the game with 33 points and seven assists. Maxey has started the 2025-26 season with at least 25 points and five assists in 10 consecutive games. The only other player to accomplish that feat was Allen Iverson in 2005-06. It’s ironic how history repeats itself. A 76ers guard is tying a record set by a former player of the franchise.

This angle of Tyrese Maxey’s steal & lefty poster 😮 pic.twitter.com/1w1XUPbxfX — NBA (@NBA) November 10, 2025

In a four-quarter NBA game, there are 48 minutes of basketball. Sixers’ Tyrese Maxey is averaging a league-high 41.1 minutes per game to begin the season. The team has needed every bit of production they’ve been getting from Maxey. LeBron James and Allen Iverson are the only players in the modern NBA who have averaged over 40+ minutes per game for an entire season.

For context, New York’s Josh Hart led the NBA with 37.6 minutes per game in 2024-25. While Tyrese Maxey is playing at a high level early on, his minutes per game might be unsustainable. Maxey has played at least 40+ minutes in six of his 10 games to begin the season. Additionally, he’s played at least 36 minutes in all 10. Regardless, Tyrese Maxey is giving the 76ers incredible production. The Sixers’ next game is Tuesday night vs. the Boston Celtics.